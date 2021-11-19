Ubitus and Gravity debut "Ragnarok Begins" in the cloud at G-STAR 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is engaged to provide the trial play of Gravity's Ragnarok Begins in the cloud from its most well-known MMORPG "Ragnarok" series. Not only players in Korea can directly visit the booth at G-STAR to experience the game, overseas players in North America, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia are able to access Gravity website to enjoy the cloud version on PC.

Key image of Ragnarok Begins.

Experience new game release across devices and borders

Ragnarok Begins is the latest title that based on a hundred years ago story background from "Ragnarok" series. With cloud gaming feature, players in Korea who visit Gravity's booth is able to enjoy the game with PC from 17th to 21st November at G-STAR. By porting game to the cloud, Ubitus relieves gamers from large download and storage burdens so that the overseas players can directly click and play on Gravity website (https://gstar2021.gravity.co.kr/Program/OnlineTrial#1) conveniently.

For game developers and distributors, they can fast enter the new market by leveraging the cloud version features to reach broader player base with multi-channels and devices.

Contact: Tel: +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei), +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo), Media contact: pr@ubitus.net, Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

