Supply Chain Not a Problem for Books-A-Million This Holiday Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million's annual list of the Top 10 Best Books and Gifts for the Holidays is here—and with it comes the assertion that Books-A-Million is ready to welcome holiday shoppers with abundant inventory in the season's hottest books and gifts.

Considering the industry-wide concerns this year about supply chain disruptions and low stock in many high-demand items, Books-A-Million's touting of a huge variety of "hot and in-stock" books and gifts is a bold claim. However, it's one that Vice President of Merchandising Kathy Gagliano stands behind.

"We planned and prepared well in advance for an early rush and high demand, and our extensive inventory in stores and online reflects that," Gagliano said. "We're happy to be able to not just help our customers find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list, but also to reassure them that Books-A-Million has the books and gifts they're looking for in stock and ready to ship."

With the seasonal shopping rush already in high gear and many shoppers wondering where to find the best gifts for everyone on their list, Books-A-Million offers a simple solution: Their Holiday Gift Guide and Pop Culture Gift Guide. Both guides are overflowing with gift ideas that will make tackling any wish list a no-brainer—from bestselling books to top toys and games to the hottest manga, autographed copies, boxed sets, fan favorites, and more.

Here are the top 10 books and gifts for the holidays, as selected by Books-A-Million's industry experts:

Find a Books-A-Million store near you or shop online at Booksamillion.com.

