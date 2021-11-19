Sempra Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced it is again the only North American utility sector company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), one of the most prestigious corporate sustainability rankings. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has been listed on the DJSI World Index. Additionally, Sempra has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for the 11th consecutive year.

"As the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America, we are proud to deliver benefits for all our stakeholders through sustainable business practices," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "It is an exciting time to be investing in critical energy infrastructure and delivering new and lower-carbon sources of energy to our 36 million consumers."

Sempra is committed to maintaining its position as a leader among U.S. energy infrastructure companies in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance as seen in its annual corporate sustainability report at Sempra.com/sustainability.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"We congratulate Sempra for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

This year, Sempra was recognized as a leader in the utilities sector and achieved 100th percentile scores in the policy influence and water-related risk categories.

Sempra is advancing the energy transition by helping enable the delivery of lower-carbon energy in the markets it serves. For two decades, Sempra has been on a sustained path to decarbonize its business operations and the markets it serves with a goal of transitioning to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Earlier this year, Sempra set a goal to reach net-zero GHG emissions across all three scopes by 2050, with an interim goal of 50% reduction in its California utilities and Mexico (non-LNG) scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, compared to a 2019 baseline. Sempra and its family of companies also have critical goals towards achieving world-class safety, driving resilient operations and championing people. In 2021, the company published a Sustainable Financing Framework, outlining its criteria for financing projects aligned with its ESG strategy.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies has more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture with a focus on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

