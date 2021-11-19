ProfNet Expert Alerts for November 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Holiday Stress in a post-COVID World

Geoffrey Greif, PhD

Professor

University of Maryland School of Social Work

Holidays can be stressful for families, but actions and thoughts can mitigate the stress by accepting everyone has likely changed post-COVID. People should try expect less from themselves and others during family gatherings. Be careful to not interfere in the relationship between a spouse and their parents.

Professor Greif can provide 10 tips to help manage expectations and emotions in a post-COVID family gathering when so much has changed in the last year, including people's feelings about vaccinations, masks or making stays brief.

Website: https://www.ssw.umaryland.edu/academics/faculty/geoff-greif/

Media contact: Charles Schelle, cschelle@umaryland.edu

Supply Chain and Technology

Melanie Nuce

Senior Vice President, Innovation and Partnerships

GS1 US

At the heart of today's supply chain challenges is a lack of visibility. To create visibility and resiliency, businesses need to have a keen focus on digitizing their data and leveraging data standards so that information can be exchanged electronically and understood by all stakeholders to inform business decisions. This creates a foundation for the exploration of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning as well as sustainability and circular economy.

Melanie has deep knowledge in all things supply chain and technology given her role as a leader in the supply chain data standards organization where she works with industry stakeholders to address supply chain challenges. She's a resource to comment on how the use of data, standards and emerging technologies can bring more visibility, automation and efficiency to our global supply chains as well as discuss how circular economy and sustainability will be a prioritized going forward.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/melanie-nuce-144865/

Website: www.gs1us.org

Media contact: Shannon Sullivan, ssullivan@gs1us.org

