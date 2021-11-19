Four-Time Tour de France Winner Chris Froome Headlines The 2021 Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami Charity Bike Ride Benefitting Individuals With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a global nonprofit that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is thrilled to announce that four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome joined professional cyclists George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde for the Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami Chaired by the Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund on Friday, November 19. Additional professional cyclists participating in this year's event includes Leanda Cave, Bobby Julich,Tom Pidcock, Magnus Sheffield, Cam Wurf, and the Best Buddies Racing Team. In total, the event raised $1.5 Million for Best Buddies programs.

Four-Time Tour De France Winner Chris Froome leading cyclists at the 2021 Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami.

"I am proud to celebrate the Best Buddies mission with some of our most dedicated supporters, participants and volunteers at this year's Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "The Miami Challenge is a fantastic way to raise funds and awareness for our cause, as well as remind everyone of our mission and importance of the work that we do on behalf of individuals with special abilities here in South Florida and beyond."

The Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami is a six-star cycling event, limited to just 50 cyclists, that starts and ends at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The 70-mile route features spectacular waterfront views and a ride through some of the most historic and scenic locations in Miami, South Beach and Key Biscayne.

The Miami Challenge offers riders a unique experience like no other cycling event in Miami, as riders are escorted and followed in a presidential-style police motorcade, complete with a rolling and closed peloton and support vehicles. The ride also includes two fully-stocked, catered rest stops. Once riders return to the finish line, the six-star treatment continues with hot showers, professional massages, and gourmet lunch. The Challenge is open to all ages and abilities and includes professional athletes, high-profile personalities as well as the active participation of athletes with special abilities.

Prior to the Miami Challenge, riders joined celebrities, professional athletes, and special guests for a festive evening supporting Best Buddies at the Hublot Best Buddies Challenge Pre-Ride VIP Reception hosted by Chris Froome.

As a result of phenomenal support from generous sponsors and donors, Best Buddies is able to continuously extend its reach globally and will continue to develop its presence through its nine formal programs— Best Buddies Ambassadors, Citizens, Colleges, e-Buddies®, High Schools, Jobs, Middle Schools, Promoters and Inclusive Living — across the United States and in 56 countries and territories. Proceeds from the Challenge will allow Best Buddies to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with special abilities on a global scale.

The 2021 Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami title sponsor is Hublot. Presenting sponsors include Abaco Wines, Braman Motors, Mack Cycle & Fitness, Pepsi-Cola, Seminole Hard Rock & Casino, and the Winter family.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL :

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,900 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 56 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 700,000 people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, www.facebook.com/bestbuddies or www.twitter.com/bestbuddies.

Best Buddies International. (PRNewsFoto/Best Buddies International)

