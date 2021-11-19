Blackbaud Recognized for Excellence in Corporate Citizenship by U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Blackbaud Named Best Corporate Steward in the Small and Middle-Market Business Category of the 22nd Annual Citizens Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has been named the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 22nd Annual Citizens Awards, in the category of Best Corporate Steward—Small and Middle-Market Business.

The Citizens Awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and accelerating momentum for a more equitable and sustainable future. Blackbaud was chosen as a finalist for the Citizens Awards in October, and the U.S. Chamber Foundation announced the winners on Nov. 17-18, 2021, at the Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves.

"Blackbaud is humbled and honored to be recognized in the Citizens Awards," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president, Global Social Responsibility, Blackbaud. "Our vision is to connect an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world, and our company was founded on the idea that success happens when we help good take over. This award is a reflection of how together with our dedicated employees and our passionate customers, we can make the world a better place."

For more than 20 years, the U.S. Chamber Foundation's Citizens Awards have showcased how businesses lead in solving the world's biggest challenges and leverage their resources, expertise, and talent to make a positive impact. Companies and chambers of commerce from around the globe compete for the Citizens Awards, making them one of the most prestigious honors in corporate citizenship.

From creating the world's largest STEM program for girls, to meeting critical sustainability targets, to donating life-changing supplies to vulnerable populations around the world, this year's Citizens Awards winners demonstrate how businesses serve as a powerful force for good—in times of crisis and every day.

"Blackbaud has leveraged its unique capabilities to make a real difference, and its steadfast commitment to social good is inspiring," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Their corporate philanthropy efforts are raising the bar on social responsibility and act as a reminder that any business—big or small—can make a powerful impact."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has made bold commitments to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program, establishing an ESG steering committee, and reporting on new metrics. Blackbaud also joined the United Nations Global Compact—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. In addition, Blackbaud's 2020 Social Responsibility Report, shares how the company is making an impact for customers, employees and communities.

Learn more about the U.S. Chamber Foundation's Citizens Awards program here.

