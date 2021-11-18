The Voyager Token (VGX) Listed on Coinbase Pro

TSX: VOYG

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the Voyager token (VGX) is now listed on Coinbase Pro.

"Listing the Voyager token on Coinbase Pro provides greater access to the token and introduces VGX to a larger audience globally," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. "We believe Coinbase's recognition of Voyager's native token, which is the foundation of our VLP rewards program, is a testament to the strength of the Voyager platform and our growth prospects. We're thrilled to be on Coinbase Pro and gain exposure to Coinbase Global, Inc.'s $255 billion of AOP."

The VGX token includes decentralized finance features such as community governance, as well as advanced utility features on the VGX platform that include staking with a current 7% reward.

The trading of VGX on Coinbase Pro will begin on or after 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) today if liquidity conditions are met. VGX is not yet available on Coinbase.com or via Coinbase's Consumer mobile apps. Voyager will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added.

