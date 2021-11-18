Sendero Health Plans gives 1,000 turkeys to elderly, disabled and low-income Austin residents

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving a week away, Sendero Health Plans, the Austin-based non-profit Affordable Care Act health plan, gave out 1,000 whole turkeys last Saturday to help elderly, disabled and low income Austinites have a little more to enjoy this coming holiday.

The turkey-giveaway titled Turkey Fest/Fiesta del Pavo, held in collaboration with Austin Public Health's East Austin Neighborhood Center, is part of Sendero Health Plans celebration of 10 years of service to the community. Sendero Health paid for the turkeys and Austin Public Health provided additional holiday-meal side items that included three cans of peas, three cans of green beans, three cans of pears, two boxes of Mac & Cheese, four pouches of instant mashed potatoes, and one large bottle cooking oil. Some households also received a dozen eggs.

"Sendero is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and we wanted to give back to the community that has supported us this past decade," said Wesley Durkalski, president and CEO of Sendero Health Plans. "We wanted to help make this Thanksgiving holiday a little easier for some of our community's most vulnerable.

Recipients of the turkeys drove up to volunteers who loaded a turkey and sides into the cars. Free flu vaccines were also provided to those wanting one.

Other participating organizations in addition to Sendero Health and Austin Public Health and its East Austin Neighborhood Center were Austin Public Works, the Central Texas Food Bank, and Austin ISD.

Sendero Health Plans recently received a Four-Star Quality Rating for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid making Sendero the only four-star and highest rated health plan in Texas and the first and only to achieve that distinction in Central Texas. Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health plans is underway now. The deadline to enroll for plans with a January 1, 2022 start date is December 15, 2021. Open Enrollment ends January 15, 2022. Go to SenderoHealth.com to learn more.

Formed in 2011, Sendero Health Plans, Inc. is a community-supported nonprofit Health Maintenance Organization affiliated with the Travis County Health District, known as Central Health. Sendero is the first and only area Affordable Care Act health plan to receive a 4-Star Quality rating from the federal government. Sendero is dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing affordable, quality healthcare coverage, especially for Travis County residents with low income. Sendero offers its IdealCare plans on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace and is available in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lee and Caldwell counties.

Austin, TX - Volunteers from Austin Public Works prepare over 16,000 holiday side meal items at the Turkey Fest/Fiesta del Pavo event sponsored by Sendero Health Plans and Austin Public Health that were distributed to elderly, disabled and low-income residents Saturday, November 13 at The East Austin Neighborhood Center. Photo Credit: Rodolfo Ybarra, Sendero Health Plans

Austin, TX – A volunteer from Austin Public Works helps load a turkey and holiday-meal sides into a car. The turkey and sides were given to elderly, disabled and low-income residents at the Turkey Fest/Fiesta del Pavo event sponsored by Sendero Health Plans and Austin Public Health, Saturday, November 13 at The East Austin Neighborhood Center. Photo Credit: Rodolfo Ybarra, Sendero Health Plans

