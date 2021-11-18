Roostify and Lender Price Announce Digital Integration and Technology Partnership

Roostify and Lender Price partner to further enhance home lending shopping and decisioning experience and to provide more service options to lenders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roostify, a leading mortgage technology provider, has partnered with Lender Price. The partnership will integrate Lender Price's Product Pricing Eligibility Engine (PPE) Services into Roostify's platform to help power two distinct Roostify products.

The first, Roostify's borrower product shopping tool, allows lenders to integrate a PPE-driven loan calculation and comparison shopping experience into their marketing website to generate and capture leads. Lenders can turn these leads into loan applications and close more loans at a faster rate by empowering borrowers to evaluate their mortgage loan options in a streamlined way.

The partnership also enhances Roostify's loan officer product comparison and selection tool, which enables loan officers to quickly obtain home loan product and pricing information, as well as build scenarios at any point throughout the lending process. Loan officers are able to check the day's rates, pricing and associated estimated monthly payment, closing costs, and preliminary eligibility in real-time, even when away from the office. The result is more complete and actionable loans moving into lender loan origination systems for quicker and higher quality closings, a value added to both Roostify customers and LOS partners.

Mutual customers may rapidly bring these capabilities to market by enabling the Lender Price integration for both products through Roostify's simple, easy-to-configure console.

"Our integration with Lender Price affirms what our products can do, and what lenders need: an easy-to-implement, high-fidelity solution to be executed digitally and further upstream the mortgage process," says Roostify co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bhat. "Through the secure aggregation of credit, pricing, and customer data, these products enable lenders to exercise greater speed, control and oversight over key decisions of the mortgage application process and help lenders meet the shifting demand from borrowers more effectively."

"We built our API to enable mortgage technology providers the ability to build competitive, market-leading mortgage pricing features." says Lender Price CEO Dawar Alimi. "Our partnership with Roostify reinforces how Lender Price allows mortgage technology providers to easily incorporate pricing into their digital strategy and create meaningful pricing user experience for borrowers."

This integration, coupled with other recently announced data services like the Roostify Document Intelligence Service, showcases Roostify's dedication to building a truly data-enabled home lending experience. Roostify uses the power of data to accelerate the loan origination process and help lenders make the right lending decisions faster.

About Roostify

Based in San Francisco, Roostify was founded in 2012 to modernize and simplify the manual, inefficient mortgage process and create a more enjoyable experience for the customer and lender. Today, Roostify is helping lenders process more than $50 billion in loans each month, from large enterprise banks to thriving independent brokerages. We empower lenders to accelerate and simplify the lending process to help lenders and customers alike unlock more of life's big moments.

For more information, please visit www.roostify.com

About Lender Price

Lender Price is a California-based developer of mortgage technology, including an advanced product, pricing, & eligibility (PPE) engine, digital lending point-of-sale (POS), and non-agency automated underwriting engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions – wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions, and mortgage brokers – with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency, and effectively engage with borrowers.

For more information, visit: www.lenderprice.com

