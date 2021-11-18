Nayax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Revenue Grew 40% to $31M

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
"Recent major achievements in key markets helped further solidify our position as a global leading payment platform. Our product portfolio provides end-to-end solutions, which continues to be a powerful growth engine and an instrumental factor in establishing a high net retention rate of more than 140%. Valuing each customer as a long-term partner creates significant room for growth," commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
"Our continued focus on covering a diverse range of verticals and geographies led to a 40% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $31 million this quarter. As global trends continue to provide a strong tailwind supporting the growth of the unattended market, recurring revenue from SaaS and processing grew an impressive 65% year over year, reaching $19.6 million. Despite component pricing increases due to global supply-chain challenges, we have made a strategic decision to keep Nayax's product prices intact. We believe that our commitment to our customers' growth, supported by our strong balance sheet, will expedite our long-term expansion plans even if our devices' gross margin is impacted in the short term," Nechmad concluded.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Total revenue was $31 million, an increase of 40% over Q3 2020.
Managed and connected devices grew 38% year over year for the quarter to more than 461,000.
Quarterly transaction value grew 84% from the same quarter last year to $407 million.
Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and processing fees grew more than 65% over Q3 2020, reflecting a total revenue share of 64% in the current quarter.
Gross margin was 40%, reflecting continued strong margins from recurring revenue offset by lower margins on POS devices as a result of global component shortages. Gross profit reached $12.3 million, an increase of 18% over Q3 2020.
Operational expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, and excluding IPO-related expenses, amounted to $18.6 million, an increase of 81% over Q3 2020. This is the result of our growth strategy to increase sales, marketing, R&D staff and enhance overall global infrastructure.
Operating loss was $6.4 million, compared to an operating gain of $0.2 million in Q3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.6) million, a reduction of 171% over Q3 2020 due to higher cost of goods sold and an increase in headcount, reflecting a continued investment in our customer base and in human capital. On a like-for-like basis, however, excluding a bonus for non-sales employees that was introduced this quarter and product cost increase, that number is reduced to $0.5 million.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.021 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.001 per diluted shares for the third quarter of 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, Nayax had $104 million in cash and cash equivalents.
GAAP Results ($M)
Revenue Breakdown
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Change (%)
Recurring - SaaS & Payment Processing
19.6
11.9
65.4%
POS Devices
11.3
10.2
10.6%
Total Revenue
30.9
22.1
40.1%
Nayax generates revenues from the sale of IoT POS devices, SaaS and processing fees. The Company provides processing and business operations solutions and services via a global platform. This quarter the Company gained significant growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting a share of 64% of total revenue. This rise in repeat revenue from SaaS and payment processing represents growth from our existing and new customer base generating larger transactions and volume.
Third Quarter Business Highlights
Total number of managed and connected devices for the quarter reached 461,000, representing a growing customer demand and market expansion, an increase of 29,000 or 38% over the number of managed and connected devices in Q3 2020.
Operational expenses amounted to $9.8 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were $4.9 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These expenses increased 60% and 95%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. This represents our continuing investment in innovation and global recruitment expansion.
We continue to expand our worldwide presence through a proven partnership strategy, growing our customer base, capturing new market share, expanding to new verticals and launching strategic marketing initiatives.
Third Quarter Key Performance Indicators
Key Performance Indicators
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Change (%)
Total Transaction Value ($m)
407
222
83.8%
Number of Transactions (millions)
218
126
73.2%
Take Rate % (Payments) (*)
2.61%
2.34%
11.6%
Managed and Connected devices
461,096
334,557
37.7%
(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by dividing the total transaction value by the company's processing revenue in the same quarter.
Outlook
Sales from unattended retail are poised to continue growing, as we expect increased adoption in this space. Consumers are steadily transitioning to cashless alternatives, which accelerates enterprise adoption of digital payment platforms
Our product portfolio and marketing initiatives will continue to drive, develop and support our sales strategy. Established key markets will receive more focused product rollouts. We will continue to monitor this type of progress and duplicate successful aspects into future launches.
Annual revenue is on track to reach over $200 million in the midterm, fueled by organic growth and strategic M&A. The accelerated growth rate target is 30% in the medium term, with customer growth, market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers. Gross margin in the long run is expected to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue segments. Lastly, our long-term EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.
About Nayax
Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution, including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
U.S. dollars in thousands
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
103,804
7,715
8,195
Restricted cash transferable to customers for
Processing activity
23,185
14,843
18,166
Short-term bank deposits
103
80
87
Receivables for processing activity
16,030
12,595
7,213
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net
15,783
13,136
13,840
Others
4,401
1,215
1,976
Inventory
7,386
5,431
5,041
Total current assets
170,692
55,015
54,518
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
1,056
741
798
Long-term receivables
5b, 5c
875
-
-
Investment in associate
5b
8,787
-
-
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,189
4,087
5,047
Right-of-use assets, net
5,522
4,980
4,761
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
36,905
25,621
27,388
Deferred income tax
202
135
241
Total non-current assets
58,536
35,564
38,235
TOTAL ASSETS
229,228
90,579
92,753
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
U.S. dollars in thousands
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank borrowings
-
8,745
11,589
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
2,403
1,524
1,938
Loans from shareholders
-
-
-
Current maturities of loans from others
3,308
2,434
3,041
Current maturities of other long-term liabilities
774
516
686
Current maturities of leases liabilities
1,373
1,252
1,320
Payables in respect of processing activity
48,559
29,788
27,181
Liabilities in connection with acquisition of investees
5a
466
-
Accounts payable:
Trade
11,504
8,666
10,998
Other
7,777
4,812
5,498
Total current liabilities
76,164
57,737
62,251
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term bank loans
3,146
5,407
5,391
Long-term loans from others
930
3,347
2,662
Long-term loans from shareholders
-
14
-
Retirement benefit obligation, net
980
615
894
Other long-term liabilities
4,093
2,882
3,374
Lease liabilities
5,528
5,010
5,154
Deferred income tax
1,045
538
526
Total non-current liabilities
15,722
17,813
18,001
TOTAL LIABILITIES
91,886
75,550
80,252
EQUITY:
Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:
Share capital
8
7
7
Share premium
150,060
16,689
16,689
Put option to purchase subsidiary's shares
-
(493)
-
Capital reserves
9,407
9,589
9,238
Accumulated deficit
(22,133)
(11,946)
(13,433)
Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company
137,342
13,846
12,501
Non-controlling interest
-
1,183
-
TOTAL EQUITY
137,342
15,029
12,501
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
229,228
90,579
92,753
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Note
(Excluding loss per share data)
Revenues
4
84,701
54,177
30,926
22,078
78,783
Cost of revenues
(48,533)
(27,890)
18,580)
(11,631)
(41,603)
Gross Profit
36,168
26,287
12,346
10,447
37,180
Research and development expenses
(13,287)
(6,794)
(5,265)
(2,782)
(9,300)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,890)
(18,649)
(12,271)
(6,593)
(26,545)
Depreciation and amortization in respect of
(2,771)
(2,718)
(1,073)
(894)
(3,559)
Other expenses, net
10
(1,802)
-
(96)
-
-
Share in losses of associate company
5b
(124)
-
(67)
-
-
Profit (loss) from ordinary operations
(12,706)
(1,874)
(6,426)
178
(2,224)
Finance expenses
(2,897)
(1,716)
(347)
(413)
(4,277)
Finance income
840
537
-
-
403
Loss before taxes on income
(14,763)
(3,053)
(6,773)
(235)
(6,098)
Tax benefit (expense)
(14)
55
38
10
15
Loss for the period
(14,777)
(2,998)
(6,735)
(225)
(6,083)
Attribution of income (loss) for the period:
To shareholders of the Company
(14,771)
(3,166)
(6,735)
(263)
(6,254)
To non-controlling interests
(6)
168
-
38
171
Total
(14,777)
(2,998)
(6,735)
(225)
(6,083)
Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the Company:
Basic and diluted loss
(0.0504)
(0.0127)
(0.0207)
(0.0011)
(0.0252)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Loss for the period
(14,777)
(2,998)
(6,735)
(225)
(6,083)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss:
Loss from remeasurement of liabilities
-
-
-
-
(126)
Items that may be recycled to profit or loss:
Gain (loss) from translation of financial
(74)
112
166
17
243
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(14,851)
(2,886)
(6,569)
(208)
(5,966)
Attribution of total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
To shareholders of the Company
(14,781)
(3,054)
(6,569)
(246)
(6,137)
To non-controlling interests
(70)
168
-
38
171
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(14,851)
(2,886)
(6,569)
(208)
(5,966)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Share
Defined
Reserve from
Reserve from
Call option
Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements
Accumulated
Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Non-
Total
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited)
7
16,689
(329)
10,085
(761)
-
243
(13,433)
12,501
-
12,501
Changes in the nine months ended
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,771)
(14,771)
(6)
(14,777)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10)
-
(10)
(64)
(74)
Non-controlling interests from business
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,530
1,530
IPO (See note 10)
1
132,559
-
-
-
-
-
-
132,560
-
132,560
Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a)
-
-
-
205
-
-
-
-
205
(1,460)
(1,255)
Business combination under common control (see note 5d)
-
-
-
(26)
-
-
-
-
(26)
-
(26)
Options exercised
-
812
-
-
-
-
-
-
812
-
812
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,071
6,071
-
6,071
Balance at September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
8
150,060
(329)
10,264
(761)
-
233
(22,133)
137,342
-
137,342
Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited)
7
16,689
(203)
10,085
(405)
(493)
-
(11,026)
14,654
1,015
15,669
Changes in the nine months ended
September 30, 2020 (unaudited):
Income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,166)
(3,166)
168
(2,998)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
112
-
112
-
112
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,246
2,246
-
2,246
Balance at September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
7
16,689
(203)
10,085
(405)
(493)
112
(11,946)
13,846
1,183
15,029
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
NAYAX LTD
Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Share
Defined
Reserve from
Reserve from
Call option
Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements
Accumulated
Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Non-
Total
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited)
7
16,689
(203)
10,085
(405)
(493)
-
(11,026)
14,654
1,015
15,669
Changes in 2020 (audited):
Income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,254)
(6,254)
171
(6,083)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
(126)
-
-
-
243
-
117
-
117
Transactions with non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(356)
493
-
-
137
(1,186)
(1,049)
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,847
3,847
-
3,847
Balance at December 31, 2020 (audited)
7
16,689
(329)
10,085
(761)
-
243
(13,433)
12,501
-
12,501
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
NAYAX LTD
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss for the period
(14,777)
(2,998)
(6,735)
(225)
(6,083)
Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from
15,048
5,739
6,170
2,193
12,571
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
271
2,741
(565)
1,968
6,488
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capitalized development costs
(4,327)
(3,638)
(1,289)
(1,144)
(5,731)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(1,393)
(1,375)
(811)
(657)
(2,125)
Loans extended to others
-
(76)
-
(33)
(141)
Investments in associates (see note 5b)
(6,449)
-
(4,000)
-
-
Repayment of loans extended to shareholders
61
848
-
-
786
Increase in bank deposits
(274)
(347)
(243)
(136)
(411)
Purchase of subsidiary net of purchased
418
(686)
-
-
(686)
Repayment of liability to pay deferred
(7,335)
(580)
(126)
(290)
(580)
Interest received
2
12
-
3
14
Investments in financial assets (see note 5c)
(446)
-
(225)
-
-
Proceeds from sub-lessee
158
219
-
76
302
Net cash used in investing activities
19,585)
(5,623)
(6,694)
(2,181)
(8,572)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
IPO (see note 10)
132,560
-
-
-
-
Interest paid
(582)
(755)
(132)
(229)
(1,065)
Short-term bank credit received (repayment), net
(11,393)
747
-
2,760
2,976
Support received (royalties paid) in respect
(199)
-
-
-
16
Transactions with non-controlling interests (see note 5a)
(790)
(278)
-
(1,049)
Long-term bank loans received
-
4,735
-
-
4,734
Repayment of long-term bank loans
(1,849)
(713)
(583)
(278)
(1,003)
Long-term loans received from others
-
3,804
-
-
3,804
Repayment of long-term loans from others
(1,230)
(648)
(505)
(164)
(920)
Loans received from shareholders
8,900
14
-
(578)
-
Repayment of loans from shareholders
(8,900)
-
-
-
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
(219)
(131)
(74)
(43)
(280)
Employee options exercised
384
-
249
-
-
Repayment of lease liability principal
(1,013)
(844)
(286)
(300)
(1,167)
Net cash provided by financing activities
115,669
6,209
(1,609)
1,168
6,046
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
96,355
3,327
(8,868)
955
3,962
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of period
8,195
4,412
113,050
7,029
4,412
Losses from exchange differences on
(717)
(63)
(612)
(306)
(222)
Gains (losses) from translation of cash
(29)
39
234
37
43
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
103,804
7,715
103,804
7,715
8,195
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities:
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Adjustments in respect of:
Depreciation and amortization
5,331
4,354
1,898
1,434
5,908
Retirement benefit obligation, net
86
(48)
37
-
106
Income taxes
(134)
(93)
(50)
(34)
(230)
Financing expenses, net
1,541
776
807
821
3,428
Expenses (income) in respect of long-term employee benefits
149
(55)
42
(216)
5
Share in losses of associate company
124
-
67
-
-
Expenses in respect of share-based payment
5,354
1,729
2,789
694
2,965
Total adjustments
12,451
6,663
5,590
2,699
12,182
Changes in operating assets and liability items:
Increase in restricted cash in respect of processing activity
(5,021)
(8,609)
(137)
(5,614)
(11,930)
Increase in receivables from processing activity
(7,064)
(378)
(1,218)
(2,973)
5,003
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(1,157)
(3,252)
823
(4,922)
(3,894)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
(2,177)
371
(1,971)
(42)
(389)
Decrease (increase) in inventory
(2,334)
(911)
(2,251)
94
(511)
Increase in payables for processing activity
19,570
9,811
2,357
9,822
7,203
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,136)
951
2,711
2,261
3,154
Increase in other payables
1,916
1,093
266
868
1,753
Total changes in operating assets and liability items
2,597
(924)
580
(506)
389
Total adjustments required to reflect the
15,048
5,739
6,170
2,193
12,571
Appendix B – Information regarding investing
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit
-
-
-
-
575
Acquisition of patents against offset of loan
-
741
-
741
806
Recognition of right-of-use assets in respect of
1,567
1,235
24
1,235
1,235
Capitalized development costs
720
518
410
203
883
Exercised options against other receivables
428
-
428
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.
