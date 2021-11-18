The Home Depot Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $1.65

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 2, 2021. This is the 139th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

