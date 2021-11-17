Tectonics Makes The Shift To A Flexible Workforce With MyWorkChoice

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company, announced a new partnership with Tectonics, manufacturer of tension fabric structures, exhibits, displays, and large format printing, with their Auburn Hills facility. MyWorkChoice is helping Tectonics fill hundreds of shifts each week based on worker flexibility, allowing the company to scale up or down with a dedicated community of engaged workers.

"The new partnership will provide workers with dependable full-time and part-time jobs while also giving employees true flexibility to choose their work schedules from the convenience of a mobile app," says Tana Greene, co-founder, and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses across the country. "Given today's demands, flexibility is a critical component to maintaining a dependable workforce and eliminating absenteeism."

With an employee retention rate of over 90 percent, MyWorkChoice has successfully filled the labor needs of partner companies and continues to expand across the United States with clients such as GE Appliances, Ryder, Ulta Beauty, and other Fortune 500 Companies. Jobs range from light industrial and warehouse work to call center jobs. Those interested in applying for full-time, flexible work in Michigan are encouraged to apply here.

MyWorkChoice is focused on helping forward-thinking companies build the workforce of the future. Through a flexible scheduling platform and proprietary app, and community of W-2 employees, we bridge the gap between hourly workers who seek flexibility and employers who demand a dependable workforce. For more information, contact media@myworkchoice.com or visit myworkchoice.com.

