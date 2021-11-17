New Product Innovations Enable Enterprises to Manage Both Public and Private Certificates Issued by Sectigo and Other CAs Within a Single Platform

Sectigo Announces Market Disrupting Move to Become a CA Agnostic Certificate Lifecycle Management Provider New Product Innovations Enable Enterprises to Manage Both Public and Private Certificates Issued by Sectigo and Other CAs Within a Single Platform

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced advancements in its flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), to make it a universal platform capable of managing public and private certificates from other leading Certificate Authorities (CAs). These innovations provide enterprises with a modern approach to securing and managing their digital identities at scale, enabling new use cases and the flexibility to use multiple CAs.

(PRNewsfoto/Sectigo)

Sectigo's new product capabilities provide customers with a simple migration path off outdated on-premises solutions to a modern cloud platform built for securing and managing the rapidly growing volume of digital identities used across the enterprise. Customers can now manage their digital identities provided by Sectigo or other CAs through a central portal.

"Digital identities are everywhere in the modern world. Every human and connected device has one or more, and for any business to function, validation using digital certificates is required to establish digital trust. Certificates are the life source to this trust," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "Today's digital-first enterprise requires a modern approach to managing the exponential growth of certificates, regardless of the issuing CA, and one built to work within today's complex and Zero Trust IT infrastructure. And that is what are delivering."

Sectigo Adds Microsoft CA Management Capabilities

The widely used Microsoft Certificate Authority (MSCA) is the first major third-party CA added to Sectigo's advanced CLM platform. Many more, including publicly trusted CAs, are planned to be enabled in early 2022. In the upcoming release, SCM can request, deploy, and manage any private certificate from Microsoft alongside Sectigo public and private certificates within the SCM management portal. All done in the cloud.

New Innovations Scheduled for Release

Additionally, Sectigo is adding many more innovations to SCM that will solve new and emerging use cases for its enterprise customers, including:

Passwordless Authentication - Using certificates as an alternative solution to traditional password-based authentication, Sectigo's solution provides an instant and more secure login for remote devices and employees, reducing the risk from password-stealing attacks.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - New enhancements for orchestrating digital identities help bots connect and communicate securely.

Advanced Automation – As certificate lifespans continue to shorten, enterprises must continually renew them. New automation capabilities can automatically provision, install, and renew certificates for all human and machine use cases.

Remote Identity Validation - Remotely authenticate employees, customers, partners, and vendors, enabling them to securely sign documents from anywhere, on any device.

"Sectigo's latest release builds upon our strong foundation as a leader in establishing Digital Trust," Holtz continued. "We have a CA legacy; now, combined with a CA agnostic solution, Sectigo has changed the industry and added more value to our rapidly expanding customer base. This release lays the groundwork for continued growth and even more exciting innovations to come."

SCM is a leading, CA-agnostic, cloud-based Certificate Lifecycle Management platform purpose-built to issue and manage the lifecycles of digital certificates to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With the added capability of managing certificates from third-party CAs, customers can leverage their investments with other CAs and manage the lifecycles through a central portal. SCM offers integrations with leading technology providers and advanced automation capabilities to fit in every IT environment.

To learn more about the latest release, click here.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world's largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sectigo