OnPoint Community Credit Union Joins With The Nature Conservancy in Oregon to Mitigate Climate Change with a $226,750 Donation

After pledging up to $250 for every electric and hybrid vehicle financed by OnPoint from February through November 1, 2021, OnPoint financed more than 1,400 loans, resulting in a sizable donation

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union, announced today a donation of $226,750 to The Nature Conservancy in Oregon (TNC) in support of its mission to address climate change. OnPoint reported the donation upon completion of its pledge to donate up to $250 to the nonprofit1 for every Green Auto Discount loan approved between February 1 and November 1, 2021. More than 1,400 loans were financed over the course of the campaign, exceeding expectations.



OnPoint created the Green Auto Discount to make purchasing these low-emission vehicles more affordable by providing loan recipients 0.25% APR off auto loan rates for new or used electric and hybrid vehicles.

"Getting more people into electric and hybrid vehicles is a vital step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Pacific Northwest," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer at OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Affordability has historically been a barrier to owning these vehicles, so our goal is to make going green and supporting organizations combating climate change accessible to as many people as possible."

OnPoint's donation supports a range of TNC's most critical projects, including increasing the pace and scale of forest restoration, employing adaptation strategies to ensure vibrant and resilient coastal communities and sustainable fisheries, and protecting existing soil and underground carbon in Eastern Oregon.

"We are at a critical point for the future of the planet," said Jim Desmond, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. "The Nature Conservancy works on a large scale, both around the world and in communities across the state. We cannot accomplish our goals alone, and support from OnPoint and its members is critical and timely."

"Building a greener future takes both a collective and individual effort," said Desmond. "We are proud to stand with our partners and encourage all Oregonians to take action and help make this sustainable future a reality."

Learn more about OnPoint's commitment to building a greener and more sustainable future for all.

ABOUT THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

The mission of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is to conserve the lands and waters upon which all life depends. For nearly 60 years, TNC has worked to bring people together to solve the biggest conservation challenges of our time by transforming policy, inspiring communities to take action, protecting vital habitats and natural resources and improving livelihoods.

Founded in the U.S. through grassroots action in 1951, The Nature Conservancy has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. Thanks to more than a million members and the dedicated efforts of a diverse staff and over 400 scientists, they impact conservation in 75 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 38 through partners.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 458,000 members and with assets of $9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

