Mistplay announced as the 3rd fastest growing company in Canada on Deloitte's Technology Fast50™

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay is ranked by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada, receiving the number 3 spot in their Technology Fast 50™ program. Mistplay claims the 3rd spot with a 13545 percent growth in revenue from 2017 to 2020. This marks the third year in a row that Mistplay has received an award from Deloitte, being named as one of their "Companies to Watch" in 2019, and ranking as the 4th fastest growing technology company in Canada in 2020.

Mistplay is a loyalty program for mobile gamers that enables users to earn rewards by playing games on their phone. Mistplay's CEO Henri Machalani credits their advanced machine learning and continuous user engagement system for the company's 13545 percent revenue growth. "Our models are able to predict which games users are most likely to enjoy, while rewarding them for playing. This allows us to engage users by showing them a catalog tailored to their interests, as well as funneling spenders into our client's games. What results is a mutually beneficial dynamic between Mistplay, gamers, and game studios."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program.

Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories,including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the number one loyalty program for mobile gamers. Millions of players around the world use Mistplay daily to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. You can check them out here .

