Miko Announces Premium Kids' Content Partnerships Just In Time For Holidays Best-selling robot delivers 50,000+ hours of content experiences to playful learners everywhere

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's parents have more kids' content choices than ever, but it can be challenging—and costly—to curate the best experience for their child. With its new premium partnerships, Miko is bringing the world's best children's content to its Miko 3 robot just in time for the holidays.

"Our team of educators, technologists and content specialists has scoured the globe looking for creators who share our passion for playful learning," says Sneh Vaswani, Co-Founder and CEO of Miko, the robotics company that launched Miko 3 earlier this month. "I'm thrilled to give young learners access to such a wide range of content on their Miko 3."

Miko's new premium content partners include the Oxford University Press, Da Vinci Kids, Cosmic Kids, KidloLand, Tiny Tusks, Out of this Word, DreamyKid and Lingokids. Together, these partnerships bring more than 50,000 hours of new content experiences to the Miko platform. This content offers kids 1,000+ experience types — games, puzzles, TV shows, coding lessons, yoga and more — and covers a range of STEAM topics.

Miko 3 is available for pre-order now for the special introductory price of $199. A single Miko Max subscription gives kids unlimited access to Miko's robust, ever-growing premium content library. At $49 per quarter or $99 per year, Miko Max is the most affordable way to access this breadth and depth of premium kids content, Vaswani says.

Meet Miko's New Content Partners

Da Vinci Kids: Best known for its award-winning shows and inspiring games that bring the wonder of learning to kids and families worldwide. Covering 12 learning areas, Da Vinci Kids' shows and games encourage friendship, creativity and an interest in STEAM subjects, helping kids develop into curious critical thinkers. Da Vinci Kids is perfect for kids aged 6 to 12.

Cosmic Kids: This health and wellness media brand takes kids on yoga, mindfulness and meditation adventures through live-action instruction and animated episodes.

Lingokids: Lingokids, the No. 1 learning app in over 95 countries, reaches 40 million families globally. With Lingokids Pocket Edition on Miko, kids can explore hundreds of new words, video lessons and audiobooks, plus a selection of the best play learning games spanning 60 foundational topics.

KidloLand: Through Miko 3, little learners have access to Google award-winning kids coding apps created by IDZ digital, a COPPA-certified kids-safe educational content creator, plus coloring apps and Mom's Choice Gold Award-winning stories.

Tiny Tusks: This elephant-based series teaches kids about environmental issues—think: climate change and ocean pollution—as it inspires kids to become planet protectors.

Out of This Word: This language-boosting game features daily musings from Max and Moon, two adopted siblings who love to learn popular idioms and unique phrases.

Oxford University Press: Kids can access the world-renowned press' Junior Illustrated Dictionary, Junior Thesaurus, Primary Illustrated Dictionary and Primary Thesaurus on Miko 3 via voice activated queries.

DreamyKid: A leader in child-friendly audio meditations, DreamyKid has partnered with Miko to provide general meditations, sleep stories, guided journeys, healing activities, affirmations and issue-based guided meditations on the Miko platform.

As kids explore Miko 3's content, parents can control their activity and usage through the Miko Parental App. Parents can also use the app to activate their seven-day free trial of Miko Max, the plan for unlimited playful learning.

Visit miko.ai or email press@miko.ai for more on Miko 3's content partners, features, technology and penchant for seriously fun learning.

About Miko

Founded in 2015, Miko is an advanced consumer robotics innovation lab passionate about bringing the best of technology to young learners everywhere. Home to the world's leading educators, engineers, psychologists and content developers, Miko takes learning to a whole new level through state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT. The company has a global mindset, 170 employees and offices in the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley and Mumbai.

Miko 3: Powered by deep learning AI, Miko 3 knows how to connect with kids. It's expressive and surprisingly empathetic.

Miko Max: Subscribe to get unlimited access to premium kids content.

Equipped with a wide-angle HD camera and hi-tech sensors, Miko is impact-resistant and built to last.

Game for anything: Miko 3 makes learning fun and easy.

Miko 3 is the latest innovation from Miko, a global technology company that has been developing children’s robot companions since 2017.

