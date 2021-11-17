The Jills Zeder Group Lists Modern, New Construction Elevated Home at 40 W Rivo Alto Dr. in Miami Beach for $25 Million

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jills Zeder Group has listed the newly constructed and stunning elevated waterfront estate at 40 W Rivo Alto Dr. on Miami Beach's prestigious Rivo Alto Island, one of the Venetian Islands, for $25 million. The estate is one of very few new construction elevated homes in Miami Beach. Danny Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group is representing developer Francisco Perez Yoma, founder of Empresas FPY in 1978, one of the largest construction and real estate groups in Chile. See the property here.

The finished 5,500 square foot, 3-story contemporary estate features 6 bedrooms and 5 full and 1 half bathroom and was designed to reflect forward-thinking construction and trends, including:

Elevated construction in response to potential sea-level rise uniquely designed to offer main living area water views

Detached office, mirroring the new normal of working from home, to allow the owner to have meetings away from the main residence

Two separate bathrooms (his and hers, his and his, hers and hers) within the principal bedroom

Accessed by an architecturally stunning staircase or an elevator, the second floor houses the open concept living room, family room, dining room and kitchen all with floor-to-ceiling views of the bay, due to the elevated construction. The MiaCucina-designed gourmet kitchen features Statuario marble countertops and top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Exquisitely appointed to the highest level of luxury, custom finishes include white oak and marble floors throughout and Carrara marble accent walls.

Additionally, the second floor is home to a detached guest house with a separate entrance and full bathroom featuring a rain shower, staff quarters with a full bathroom and laundry room.

The third floor encompasses the principal suite and three guest rooms. The luxurious and expansive principal bedroom offers sparkling water views and separate dual bathrooms and closets echoing a high-end boutique. The second and third floors offer wraparound balconies.

The home's outdoor oasis is an entertainer's dream complete with a custom outdoor kitchen and a waterfront pool overlooking the private dock and 60' of water frontage with wide bay views. Evoking a luxurious tropical feel, the estate incorporates natural elements such as massive planters on all levels, in addition to a specimen tree surrounded by a water garden at the home's entrance.

The home offers ample automobile storage with room for six cars, including a 2-car garage and 2-car carport. With views from every room, cutting-edge technology and finishes, easy ocean access and walkability to top dining, shopping and lifestyle destinations this home defines Miami living.

Home to celebrities, socialites, business moguls and politicians, the Venetian Islands are a secluded, luxurious retreat, within walking distance to the excitement of Miami Beach.

Quote:

"Francisco Perez Yoma is delivering this cutting-edge estate that checks all the boxes for the most affluent buyers," said Hertzberg. "Its smart construction takes into account several aspects that factor into today's world: elevated construction for potential sea-level rise, and a detached office catering to those who are working from home and will continue to do so.

"This beautiful estate is located in the heart of Miami and offers access to walk to the city's most exciting features," he continued. "This home is a true tropical modern concept that defines Miami."

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $6 billion in real estate sales. JillsZeder.com.

