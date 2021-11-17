HHCGA Partners with QliqSOFT

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia (HHCGA) has selected QliqSOFT as its strategic automated patient communications partner. QliqSOFT empowers patients to communicate directly and confidentially with healthcare providers through the use of multilingual, interactive chatbots and virtual visits to find the right help, navigating available healthcare services, and resources including patient education.

The first chatbot to launch is COVID-19 vaccine scheduling where members of the community can access securely through the HHCGA website as well as request assistance with transportation. Furthermore, members of the Hispanic community can use the multi-language chatbot platform to instantly access up-to-date public health information and schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, all while maintaining their privacy.

"Our mission is to modernize access and bridge fragmentation and inequities of care coordination gaps for all people," said QliqSOFT CEO Krishna Kurapati. "We're excited to offer our unified collaboration platform to automate immediate clinical engagement for Georgia's Hispanic community no matter where they are in their care journey – from scheduling transportation to chronic care follow-up appointments to generating auto-reminders for women's health and vaccination visits, for example."

HHCGA is undertaking specific actions to mitigate the causes of known disparities in healthcare caused by lack of access to the many opportunities and services available to Hispanic/Latino, Black, and underserved communities.

"We are on a quest to make available, culturally and linguistically sensitive information to better inform our served communities," proclaimed Shirley E. "Bella" Borghi, Executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the HHCGA. "We recently launched the Ambassador Program to help inform and engage minority and underserved communities for COVID-19 vaccine acceptance. The partnership with QliqSOFT is a further important step in achieving sustainable improvements in healthcare outcomes."

About QliqSOFT

QliqSOFT is the developer of healthcare's most flexible collaboration platform. Rooted in security and built with total engagement in mind, this modular, scalable platform addresses the communication needs of today's healthcare industry through secure texting, AI-driven chatbot technology on-demand telehealth solutions. Combined, these solutions deliver an average of 1.2 million clinical messages exchanged across the U.S. daily and facilitates more than 6 months of live virtual care every 180 minutes. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

About HHCGA:

The HHCGA, a 32-year-old non-profit, and is Georgia's only statewide organization focused on Hispanic/Latino Chronic Disease prevention and better health outcomes. It offers direct community services and supportive activities to improve the health of Georgia Latinos. As an expert in community health promotion, education, policy and health advocacy, HHCGA creates high-quality, culturally sensitive, and linguistically appropriate health care and prevention services for their community.

