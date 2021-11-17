Economist Impact launches The Sustainability Project This first Economist Impact initiative, enabled by digital innovation partner Infosys, aims to catalyse change and accelerate progress in critical areas of sustainability

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact, a new business within The Economist Group, today announced the launch of The Sustainability Project, a new content and community platform designed to accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact: economistimpact.com/sustainability . Economist Impact is designed to catalyse growth and empower progress in the world through a combination of policy research, creative innovation and influence by working with leading organisations, NGOs, governments and foundations. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital service, is the digital innovation partner of The Sustainability Project.

The Sustainability Project will actively engage a multi-disciplinary mix of stakeholders through market-leading policy research and insights, original content, events and interactive tools. To allow for in-depth discussions around the most pressing issues, The Sustainability Project is focused on five areas: Net Zero & Energy, Resilience & Adaptation, Circular Economies, Ecosystems & Resources and Social Sustainability.

Claudia Malley, President/Managing Director partnerships, Economist Impact said, "We are working through a critical time in our world which is why we are investing in this new content and community platform. We believe that Economist Impact can put the global spotlight on the most important issues around sustainability and elevate critical policy research, insights and partner work, not only to inform the discourse, but to convene the right community of leaders necessary for creating a sustainable future."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys, emphasized "As the digital innovation partner of Economist Impact's The Sustainability Project, Infosys will bring its digital services and capabilities to create an innovative experience that will contextualize the important issues and facilitate solutions-based thinking in order to set the agenda for global sustainability transformation. In a rapidly transforming world, such a dynamic project will bring stakeholders in the sustainability journey closer to the positive change our environment desperately needs".

Economist Impact and Infosys will continue to build upon the dynamic framework for The Sustainability Project including new interactive tools and community features that will enable convening and collaboration. This will include the development of a suite of participant services that will allow users to connect on solution-based discussions.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. Visit www.infosys.com

