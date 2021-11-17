Amino Welcomes Enterprise Tech Veterans Andrew Rosenthal and Rishi Bhatia to its Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino, the leading healthcare guidance platform, today announced the addition of two veteran enterprise tech executives to its C-suite, welcoming B2B healthcare product innovator Andrew Rosenthal as Chief Product Officer and corporate IT security and compliance expert Rishi Bhatia as Chief Information Security Officer.

The move comes as the company, which provides data-driven healthcare guidance, provider referral, and price transparency solutions, scales to deliver a comprehensive product experience that helps consumers make better informed decisions about their healthcare options.

"Now more than ever, consumers need convenient and easy-to-use tools to help them navigate the complexity of our healthcare system. Amino is doubling-down on our efforts to simplify the process with intuitive solutions," said David Vivero, Co-Founder and CEO of Amino. "We're very excited to have Andrew and Rishi's expertise and strategic vision onboard as we scale our product offerings and client base."

Rosenthal is a 16-year veteran in the digital healthcare space who specializes in developing consumer-facing products that simplify complex data and systems. Most recently as Senior Director of Product Management at eHealth, Inc., Rosenthal led digital product, strategic partnership development, and go-to-market strategy for solutions that help people navigate their health benefit options and select the best plan for their specific healthcare needs. At PAI Health, he served as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Product R&D, focused on product management, strategy, and intellectual property, licensing, and commercialization. In his early career, Rosenthal co-founding online mental health platform happier.com and launched The Eatery iOS app as Chief Strategy Officer at Massive Health, acquired by Jawbone.

Rosenthal also advises several early-stage companies working at the intersection of consumer experience and the healthcare system, including startups coming out of Harvard Business School through The Graduate Syndicate Fund. He was an early advisor at Superconductive, the team behind Great Expectations, its data-quality-as-a-service offering, and as a founding member of MIT Hacking Medicine, he believes in the value of investing back into the startup ecosystem.

"I'm passionate about helping consumers navigate the healthcare ecosystem to reach the goals that matter to them and get the most out of their benefits," Rosenthal said. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Amino growth story. Amino is getting it right when it comes to the consumer experience by understanding their needs and building technology to optimize their healthcare journey."

Bhatia is a seasoned corporate governance, risk, and compliance leader with deep expertise in SOC 2, SOX, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO auditing and risk compliance, as well as infrastructure security strategy. Bhatia joins Amino from Ripple Labs, where he served as director of Governance Risk Compliance, Information Security.

In his previous roles, Bhatia led information security and compliance through hyper-growth phases, scaled up vendor risk management programs, and managed IT compliance through IPO transitions at Prosper Marketplace, Xoom, Inc., and GAP, Inc. At PwC and Deloitte & Touche, he managed enterprise risk assurance, audit and security compliance for Google, AAA, Broadcom, Chevron, and major retail and banking institutions.

"As Amino grows its platform and user base rapidly, maintaining a rigorous, future-proof security strategy is essential for continued innovation," Bhatia said. "I'm excited to be a part of Amino's vision to revolutionize digital healthcare by giving people simple, secure solutions that help them make well-informed decisions about their needs."

About Amino

Amino, the leading healthcare guidance platform, connects people with high-quality, cost-effective providers and benefits programs in context across the healthcare ecosystem. With more than 17B healthcare claims used to inform our actionable healthcare recommendations, Amino reduces wasteful claims spending, streamlines care routing, increases care quality, and improves member experience. To learn more, visit amino.com.

