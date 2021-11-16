Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, bringing fall travel back to pre-pandemic levels. During the height of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic most Americans opted for smaller holiday gatherings, so it's no surprise that Americans are eager to get together and spend time with family and friends.

With large increases in travel this holiday season, travel experts recommend having a plan in place before leaving home.

According to AAA, 48.3 million travelers are expected to reach their destination via automobile and 4.2 million by airplane. With large increases in road and air travel this season, it's important for American travelers to be prepared for unexpected accidents and emergencies that may happen while away from home. Travel experts recommend having a plan in place before leaving home including enrolling in a travel insurance, travel assistance, or roadside assistance program.

Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+) provides emergency transportation and medical expertise should a traveler experience a medical emergency while away from home. Getting sick or injured while away from home can be an overwhelming and costly experience. EA+ handles the details in the unfortunate event you are hospitalized while traveling, arranging and paying for transportation costs to get you home safely. Services include Transportation After Stabilization, to get a patient home after hospitalization; a Nurse Escort, if a patient needs continued medical care or extra help on their way home; RV/Vehicle Return, in case a patient's condition prohibits them from driving their vehicle home; Assistance for Travel Companions, so they won't be left stranded due to your medical emergency; plus many more important services.

Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, is a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of customers in the event of a medical emergency or security situations. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.

