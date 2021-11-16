Heartland Votes

Target Corporation to Webcast 3nd Quarter Earnings

Conference Call on Wednesday, November 17, 2021
WHAT:




Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) webcast of its third quarter earnings conference call.






WHEN:




Wednesday, November 17, 2021 - 7:00 a.m. central time






HOW:




Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")






WHO:




Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews. 

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
