Health Catalyst Partners with Datavant to Expand Access to Clinical Trials as a Care Option for Patients

SALT LAKE CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data, analytics and technology services to healthcare and life sciences organizations, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a strategic partnership to improve research and care delivery with connected health data.

The partnership between Datavant and Health Catalyst will enable life sciences and healthcare organizations to exchange tokenized, de-identified data within the recently announced Health Catalyst Research Network™ and Health Catalyst Touchstone Match™. "Tremendous waste occurs from failing to recruit patients truly eligible for trials. Improved collaboration through connected healthcare data during the clinical trial process can help solve this problem and increase the potential for new discoveries and treatments for patients," said Sadiqa Mahmood, General Manager & Senior Vice President, Life Sciences Business, at Health Catalyst.

The collaboration will enable data connectivity across the entire study life cycle. Increased access to health data will speed pre-trial feasibility, recruitment and patient eligibility confirmation. It will also augment insight during the trial by adding depth to data collected on each patient. After trials conclude, connecting data like claims and electronic health records can support long-term effectiveness and safety analysis.

"Connected health data can broaden the pool of eligible patients who have access to trials and help address health disparities," said Travis May, President and Founder of Datavant. "We're excited to partner with Health Catalyst to expand the reach, speed and insight from clinical trials by removing the bottlenecks to accessing broader patient data sets."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

