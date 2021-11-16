GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Total revenues increased 60.7% year-over-year to RMB347.1million (US$53.8 million) [[1]].
- Income from operations increased 42.5% year-over-year to RMB89.3 million (US$13.8 million) [1].
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] increased 44.0% year-over-year to RMB111.2 million (US$17.2 million) [1].
- Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] increased 5.7% year-over-year to RMB78.9 million (US$12.2 million) [1].
SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights
- A total of 4,542 hotels with 328,773 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2021, compared to 4,464 hotels and 323,648 hotel rooms as of March 31, 2021.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 63 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,479 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 358 cities across China, compared to 35 L&O hotels and 4,029 F&M hotels in operation in 342 cities as of June 30, 2020. The geographic coverage increased by 4.7% year over year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 201 hotels, an increase of 90 compared to 111 hotels in the second quarter of 2020. Two of those hotels were in the luxury segment, 43 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 137 in the mid-scale segment, and 19 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 10 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 49 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 142 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a pipeline of 1,271 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 56 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 300 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 506 in the mid-scale segment, and 409 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB 171, an increase of 20.2% from RMB142 in the second quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% decrease compared with RMB172 in the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 78.6%, an increase of 15.2% compared with 63.4% in the second quarter of 2020, and a 2.5% decrease compared with 81.1% in the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 134, a 49.0% year-over-year increase, and a 3.8% decrease compared with RMB139 in the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company's loyalty program had more than 62 million individual members and more than 1,760,000 corporate members, compared to over 59 million individual members and approximately 1,710,000 corporate members respectively as of March 31, 2021. The Company sold approximately 91.1% of room nights directly during the second quarter 2021.
"With the extensive contributions of every franchisee and members of our staff, our Q2 financials made substantial improvements," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Greentree. "Although the new waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have somewhat dampened the recovery and had a negative impact in the affected regions, we have seen optimistic signs of recovery in domestic tourism and business travel, especially during the Tomb-Sweeping Day and the Labor Day Festival. During the quarter, we accelerated our expansion into the mid-range and high-end markets in central, southeast and southwest China. We opened 20 L&O hotels and finished the quarter. Unlike previous years, we were able to secure choice locations at economically attractive prices. All these L&O hotels are situated within popular transportation hubs, central business districts, or government centers. We believe that they will act as anchor hotels and will attract new franchisees to our Company. While improving our own services, we have also been developing a cloud-based IT infrastructure that secures internal and personal data in real time. We are the first to have moved all systems to the Cloud, and we are benefiting from higher operating efficiency and stability. Thanks to this new development, I believe that in the near future, our operations and performance will reach new heights. Once again, I would like to thank our dedicated teams, franchisees, and shareholders for their continuous support over the years.
Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
50,337,339
116,882,174
18,102,743
Franchised-and-managed hotels
158,534,095
217,656,936
33,710,767
others
7,118,530
12,517,770
1,938,756
Total revenues
215,989,964
347,056,880
53,752,266
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
84,137,483
172,995,482
26,793,588
Franchised-and-managed hotels
276,197,197
395,606,563
61,271,654
others
13,051,275
19,667,293
3,046,076
Total revenues
373,385,955
588,269,338
91,111,318
Total revenues were RMB347.1 million (US$53.8 million) [1], a 60.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the sustained recovery in hotel operations from the impact of COVID-19 and our newly opened L&O hotels. Compared with the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019, total revenues increased by 26.2%. Total revenues for the first half of 2021 were RMB 588.3 million (US$91.1 million) [1], representing a 57.5% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB116.9 million (US$18.1 million) [1], a 132.2% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the 98.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 30 L&O hotels opened since the third quarter of 2020. The revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of 2 L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first half of 2021 were RMB173.0 million (US$26.8 million) [1], representing a 105.6% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels were RMB217.7 million (US$33.7 million) [1], a 37.3% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased by 47.3% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 181 F&M hotels and the closed F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increased 36.4% year-over-year primarily due to the 47.9% increase in RevPAR and the 11.2% increase in the number of F&M hotels, and was offset by the fee waiver to franchisees related to newly acquired hotels. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first half of 2021 were RMB395.6 million (US$61.3 million) [1], representing a 43.2% year-over-year increase.
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
13,313,072
19,613,749
3,037,783
Recurring franchise management fee and others
145,221,023
198,043,187
30,672,984
Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels
158,534,095
217,656,936
33,710,767
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
26,365,904
37,592,607
5,822,353
Recurring franchise management fee and others
249,831,293
358,013,956
55,449,301
Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels
276,197,197
395,606,563
61,271,654
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
94,916,577
164,437,048
25,468,056
Selling and marketing expenses
11,999,656
21,703,311
3,361,415
General and administrative expenses
48,143,971
71,043,670
11,003,263
Other operating expenses
41,123
2,752,734
426,344
Total operating costs and expenses
155,101,327
259,936,763
40,259,078
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
184,679,850
286,667,300
44,399,111
Selling and marketing expenses
29,840,978
39,821,421
6,167,553
General and administrative expenses
76,889,542
127,001,827
19,670,078
Other operating expenses
1,198,272
4,146,290
642,178
Total operating costs and expenses
292,608,642
457,636,838
70,878,920
Hotel operating costs were RMB164.4 million (US$25.5 million) [1], a 73.2% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 23 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher staff headcount and compensation, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher utilities and consumables. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs increased 21.9%. For the first half of 2021, hotel operating costs were RMB286.7 million (US$44.4 million) [1], representing a 55.2% increase.
Quarter Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
35,806,000
64,073,601
9,923,737
Utilities
3,172,300
6,307,116
976,848
Personnel cost
9,332,835
17,417,652
2,697,651
Depreciation and amortization
10,588,191
17,515,961
2,712,877
Consumable, food and beverage
8,440,379
20,386,884
3,157,526
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels
20,691,454
28,077,251
4,348,612
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
5,476,527
6,906,955
1,069,751
Others
1,408,891
3,751,628
581,054
Hotel Operating Costs
94,916,577
164,437,048
25,468,056
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
62,908,982
103,794,352
16,075,698
Utilities
7,592,490
12,203,535
1,890,087
Personnel cost
19,080,814
31,071,099
4,812,300
Depreciation and amortization
21,927,026
33,683,464
5,216,904
Consumable, food and beverage
19,026,605
31,726,274
4,913,774
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels
41,334,102
55,395,961
8,579,742
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
9,979,587
12,448,949
1,928,097
Others
2,830,244
6,343,666
982,509
Hotel Operating Costs
184,679,850
286,667,300
44,399,111
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB21.7 million (US$3.4million) [1], an 80.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher staff headcount and compensation and the opening of 23 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, selling and marketing expenses increased 41.1%. For the first half of 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB39.8 million (US$6.2 million) [1], representing a 33.4% increase.
General and administrative expenses were RMB71.0 million (US$11.0 million) [1], a 47.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 23 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, the increased one-time consulting fees for exploring financial or investment alternatives as well as for capital market advice. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses increased 0.5%. General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2021 were RMB127.0 million (US$19.7 million) [1], representing a 65.2% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit was RMB182.6 million (US$28.3 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 50.8%. Gross margin was 52.6%, compared to 56.1% a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the recovery in our hotel RevPAR from the impact of COVID-19 but was offset by the operating loss of recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the first half of 2021 was RMB301.6 million (US$46.7 million) [1], representing a 59.8% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations were RMB89.3 million (US$13.8 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 42.5%. The increase was mainly due to the sustained recovery in RevPAR but was offset by the operating loss of recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Operating margin was 25.7%, compared to 29.0% a year ago. Excluding the negative impact of newly opened hotels, income from operations was RMB123.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 96.4%. Income from operations for the first half of 2021 was RMB150.7 million (US$23.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 50.9%.
Net income was RMB80.3 million (US$12.4 million) [1], compared to RMB93.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net margin was 23.1%.The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss of recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, net income was RMB114.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. Net income for the first half of 2021 was RMB146.3 million (US$22.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 83.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] was RMB111.2 million (US$17.2 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 44.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 32.1%, compared to 35.8% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB175.2 million (US$27.1 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 53.4%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB78.9 million (US$12.2 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 22.7%, compared to 34.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB122.8 million (US$19.0 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 31.1%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB0.79 (US$0.12) [1], down from RMB1.01 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.77 (US$0.12) [1], up from RMB0.72 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first half of 2021 was RMB1.47 (US$0.23) [1] up from RMB0.90 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.19 (US$0.18) [1] for the first half of 2021, an increase from RMB0.91 a year ago.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow was RMB44.6 million (US$6.9 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB 242.5 million (US$37.6 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, investments and deposits of property and equipment, loans to franchisees, and purchases of short-term investments. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from the disposal of equity securities and proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash inflow was RMB13.7 million (US$2.1 million). Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB42.9 million (US$6.6 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB500.7 million (US$77.6 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB149.8 million (US$23.2 million) [1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,291.0 million (US$200.0 million) [1], compared to RMB1,734.0 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, loans to franchisees, and property investments, offset by drawing down of bank facilities.
COVID-19 Update
During the second quarter, travel demand gradually resumed as the pandemic was well contained and life returned to normalcy, especially for travel during the Tomb-Sweeping day and the Labor Day Festivals. Our RevPAR recovered substantially month-over-month in April, May and June. However, these recovery trends and the momentum in the business were negatively impacted during the third quarter and in October. There were some resurgences of COVID-19 cases in Nanjing city and Jiangsu Province at the end of July, leading to tightened travel restrictions which inevitably imposed a negative impact on the travel industry in the region. Our RevPAR dropped to about 60.7% of the 2019 level during the first week of August from 106.0% of the 2019 level by the end of June. The recent COVID-19 outbreaks in several cities in China have definitely caused some short-term turbulences and created pressure on China's domestic travel market again. This resulted in a drop in our RevPAR to about 81.3% of the 2019 level during the first week of November from 99.9% of the 2019 level by the second week of September after rebounding from the end of July. We are very optimistic about our pipeline plans and expect our recovery to resume shortly after the resurgence of COVID-19 is well under control with effective control measures implemented by the Chinese government, and we expect travel restrictions to gradually ease once again. Moving forward, we are well positioned with our resilient business model to meet the demand when domestic travels increase.
Guidance
Considering the impact of COVID-19 clusters in Nanjing city and other places in China recently, and assuming the resurgence of these outbreaks remains under control in China in the coming quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,542 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
1 The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB")into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.4566 on June 30, 2021 as set forth in
2 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and
3 Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax),
4 Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
611,358,209
301,977,626
46,770,379
Short-term investment
301,983,182
457,389,492
70,840,611
Investments in equity securities
242,378,696
258,063,433
39,968,936
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
101,511,057
118,420,083
18,340,935
Amounts due from related parties
9,770,871
96,724,469
14,980,713
Prepaid rent
13,597,867
27,794,835
4,304,872
Inventories
3,804,680
2,124,236
329,002
Other current assets
77,649,794
207,630,731
32,157,906
Loans receivable, net
222,244,629
229,822,383
35,594,954
Total current assets
1,584,298,985
1,699,947,288
263,288,308
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,369,900
22,369,900
3,464,656
Long-term time deposits
490,000,000
200,000,000
30,976,056
Loan receivable, net
145,703,988
374,363,755
57,981,562
Property and equipment, net
668,605,661
932,584,414
144,438,933
Intangible assets, net
491,513,073
528,910,391
81,917,788
Goodwill
100,231,487
104,582,687
16,197,796
Long-term investments
369,525,917
184,385,036
28,557,606
Other assets
66,635,394
304,334,781
47,135,455
Deferred tax assets
156,070,112
134,764,674
20,872,390
TOTAL ASSETS
4,094,954,517
4,486,242,926
694,830,550
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
150,000,000
290,000,000
44,915,280
Accounts payable
19,606,344
18,092,131
2,802,114
Advance from customers
34,305,508
27,860,877
4,315,100
Amounts due to related parties
3,198,253
5,355,911
829,525
Salary and welfare payable
51,567,587
56,836,957
8,802,924
Deferred rent
1,356,132
2,568,897
397,871
Deferred revenue
221,314,997
222,434,022
34,450,643
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
300,696,673
384,637,018
59,572,690
Income tax payable
87,483,970
51,441,614
7,967,291
Total current liabilities
869,529,464
1,059,227,427
164,053,438
Deferred rent
28,642,973
42,833,226
6,634,022
Deferred revenue
361,901,369
336,579,118
52,129,467
Other long-term liabilities
115,862,713
130,626,161
20,231,416
Deferred tax liabilities
178,413,413
175,797,535
27,227,571
Unrecognized tax benefits
290,679,902
312,079,760
48,335,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,845,029,834
2,057,143,227
318,610,914
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
34,474,347
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
17,893,971
Additional paid-in capital
1,149,280,404
1,150,227,409
178,147,540
Retained earnings
570,042,924
721,270,906
111,710,638
Accumulated other comprehensive income
45,586,647
44,212,936
6,847,712
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
2,103,031,255
2,253,832,531
349,074,208
Non-controlling interests
146,893,428
175,267,168
27,145,428
Total shareholders' equity
2,249,924,683
2,429,099,699
376,219,636
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,094,954,517
4,486,242,926
694,830,550
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
50,337,339
116,882,174
18,102,743
84,137,483
172,995,482
26,793,588
Franchised-and-managed hotels
158,534,095
217,656,936
33,710,767
276,197,197
395,606,563
61,271,654
Others
7,118,530
12,517,770
1,938,756
13,051,275
19,667,293
3,046,076
Total revenues
215,989,964
347,056,880
53,752,266
373,385,955
588,269,338
91,111,318
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(94,916,577)
(164,437,048)
(25,468,056)
(184,679,850)
(286,667,300)
(44,399,111)
Selling and marketing expenses
(11,999,656)
(21,703,311)
(3,361,415)
(29,840,978)
(39,821,421)
(6,167,553)
General and administrative expenses
(48,143,971)
(71,043,670)
(11,003,263)
(76,889,542)
(127,001,827)
(19,670,078)
Other operating expenses
(41,123)
(2,752,734)
(426,344)
(1,198,272)
(4,146,290)
(642,178)
Total operating costs and expenses
(155,101,327)
(259,936,763)
(40,259,078)
(292,608,642)
(457,636,838)
(70,878,920)
Other operating income
1,762,982
2,181,186
337,823
19,093,913
20,053,589
3,105,905
Income from operations
62,651,619
89,301,303
13,831,011
99,871,226
150,686,089
23,338,303
Interest income and other, net
14,107,924
14,151,551
2,191,796
24,721,184
29,282,647
4,535,304
Interest expense
(1,727,991)
(4,089,714)
(633,417)
(2,738,246)
(7,477,925)
(1,158,183)
Gains (losses) from investment in equity
42,534,583
16,149,045
2,501,169
(12,640,335)
43,873,336
6,795,115
Income before income taxes
117,566,135
115,512,185
17,890,559
109,213,829
216,364,147
33,510,539
Income tax expense
(24,399,003)
(35,332,983)
(5,472,382)
(30,576,563)
(70,539,794)
(10,925,223)
Income before share of loss in equity investees
93,167,132
80,179,202
12,418,177
78,637,266
145,824,353
22,585,316
Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax
553,487
84,331
13,061
948,331
463,897
71,849
Net income
93,720,619
80,263,533
12,431,238
79,585,597
146,288,250
22,657,165
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
10,621,047
1,053,211
163,122
12,910,415
4,939,732
765,067
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
104,341,666
81,316,744
12,594,360
92,496,012
151,227,982
23,422,232
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.01
0.79
0.12
0.90
1.47
0.23
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.01
0.79
0.12
0.90
1.47
0.23
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.01
0.79
0.12
0.90
1.47
0.23
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.01
0.79
0.12
0.90
1.47
0.23
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,181,225)
(3,804,473)
(589,238)
3,816,008
(1,373,712)
(212,761)
Comprehensive income, net of tax
92,539,394
76,459,060
11,842,000
83,401,605
144,914,538
22,444,404
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
10,621,047
1,053,211
163,122
12,910,415
4,939,732
765,067
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
103,160,441
77,512,271
12,005,122
96,312,020
149,854,270
23,209,471
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
93,720,619
80,263,533
12,431,238
79,585,597
146,288,250
22,657,165
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,339,200
21,363,445
3,308,776
32,005,845
40,437,845
6,263,025
Share of gains in equity method investments
(553,487)
(84,331)
(13,061)
(948,331)
(463,897)
(71,848)
Fair value change in returnable consideration and contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
-
(502,712)
(77,860)
Interest income
(2,097,419)
(1,765,790)
(273,486)
(4,841,860)
(3,855,030)
(597,068)
Bad debt expense
12,009,289
8,703,709
1,348,033
17,928,925
20,461,144
3,169,028
(Gains)losses from investments in equity securities
(42,534,582)
(16,149,045)
(2,501,169)
12,640,335
(43,873,336)
(6,795,115)
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
(1,367,301)
1,775,361
274,968
(209,869)
2,507,642
388,384
Share-based compensation
-
529,166
81,957
232,558
1,307,865
202,562
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits
4,089,529
-
-
8,089,529
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(44,819,542)
(20,719,952)
(3,209,112)
(38,698,091)
(32,846,596)
(5,087,290)
Prepaid rent
5,586,585
(6,091,256)
(943,415)
9,922,250
(14,196,968)
(2,198,830)
Inventories
156,836
507,466
78,596
(237,377)
1,680,444
260,268
Amounts due from related parties
715,354
(488,496)
(75,658)
1,510,197
(3,873,538)
(599,935)
Other current assets
(5,488,452)
(42,766,291)
(6,623,655)
14,827,078
(123,719,995)
(19,161,787)
Other assets
(3,332,215)
(9,573,784)
(1,482,790)
(9,014,522)
(7,784,920)
(1,205,731)
Accounts payable
1,602,850
(3,319,895)
(514,186)
2,888,996
(1,514,213)
(234,522)
Amounts due to related parties
(30,278)
2,056,471
318,507
(2,048,301)
2,157,658
334,179
Salary and welfare payable
3,390,002
4,595,233
711,711
1,372,751
5,269,370
816,121
Deferred revenue
(8,125,238)
(9,538,448)
(1,477,317)
(39,043,755)
(24,203,226)
(3,748,602)
Advance from customers
(5,183,719)
(2,191,085)
(339,356)
(7,757,920)
(6,444,631)
(998,146)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
76,631,257
36,992,871
5,729,466
(28,104,147)
52,388,512
8,113,947
Income tax payable
(30,267,700)
(41,031,173)
(6,354,919)
(46,418,967)
(36,042,356)
(5,582,250)
Unrecognized tax benefits
(17,495,140)
15,757,387
2,440,508
(3,209,911)
21,399,858
3,314,416
Deferred rent
(910,363)
11,168,115
1,729,721
4,151,399
15,403,018
2,385,624
Other long-term liabilities
4,624,768
3,352,037
519,164
17,619,297
14,233,448
2,204,480
Deferred taxes
1,599,014
11,269,091
1,745,360
(12,368,615)
18,689,560
2,894,644
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,259,867
44,614,339
6,909,881
9,873,091
42,903,196
6,644,859
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,550,705)
(89,389,814)
(13,844,719)
(41,628,937)
(157,888,825)
(24,453,865)
Purchases of intangible assets
(9,075)
-
-
(9,075)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
11,125
-
-
11,125
-
-
Payment for acquisition of minority equity
-
-
-
-
(868,388)
(134,496)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(1,255,807)
(119,469,020)
(18,503,395)
(1,255,807)
(173,128,625)
(26,814,209)
Collection of acquisition advances
35,440,000
9,148,000
1,416,845
35,440,000
10,148,000
1,571,725
Advances for purchases of property and equipment
(170,426,363)
(26,395,682)
(204,889,383)
(31,733,325)
Purchases of short-term investments
(46,420,027)
(73,361,955)
(11,362,320)
(147,690,027)
(138,286,310)
(21,417,822)
Proceeds from short-term investments
3,567,419
133,185,790
20,627,852
398,634,105
356,735,030
55,251,220
Proceeds from sales of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
-
50,000,000
7,744,015
Increase of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
(30,000,000)
(130,000,000)
(20,134,436)
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and
2,540,418
211,307,112
32,727,304
2,540,418
211,307,112
32,727,304
Proceeds from disposal of euqity method investments
6,380,000
-
-
6,380,000
-
-
Loan to related parties
(19,850,000)
(53,467,680)
(8,281,090)
(185,366,500)
(231,745,560)
(35,892,818)
Repayment from related parties
20,639,679
1,250,000
193,600
186,156,179
148,665,500
23,025,354
Loan to third parties
(1,200,000)
(9,000,000)
(1,393,922)
(3,200,000)
(10,500,000)
(1,626,243)
Repayment of loan from third parties
-
46,500,000
7,201,933
-
46,500,000
7,201,933
Loan to franchisees
(47,721,778)
(269,415,292)
(41,727,115)
(146,451,778)
(460,435,294)
(71,312,346)
Repayment from franchisees
20,199,572
140,599,873
21,776,147
35,215,035
183,674,199
28,447,511
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(46,229,179)
(242,539,349)
(37,564,562)
108,774,738
(500,712,544)
(77,550,498)
Financing activities:
Loan from non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
2,792,853
432,558
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
10,000,000
1,548,803
10,000,000
140,000,000
21,683,239
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders
2,978,387
3,740,000
579,252
3,378,387
7,031,000
1,088,963
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,978,387
13,740,000
2,128,055
13,378,387
149,823,853
23,204,760
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,167,214
(1,804,220)
(279,437)
592,196
(1,395,088)
(216,071)
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
16,176,289
(185,989,230)
(28,806,063)
132,618,412
(309,380,583)
(47,916,950)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
458,602,346
510,336,756
79,041,098
342,160,223
633,728,109
98,151,985
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
474,778,635
324,347,526
50,235,035
474,778,635
324,347,526
50,235,035
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
93,720,619
80,263,533
12,431,238
79,585,597
146,288,250
22,657,165
Deduct:
Other operating income
1,762,982
2,181,186
337,823
19,093,913
20,053,589
3,105,905
Interest income and other, net
14,107,924
14,151,551
2,191,796
24,721,184
29,282,647
4,535,304
Gains from investment in equity securities
42,534,583
16,149,045
2,501,169
42,534,583
43,873,336
6,795,114
Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax
553,487
84,331
13,061
948,331
463,897
71,848
Add:
Other operating expenses
41,123
2,752,734
426,344
1,198,272
4,146,290
642,179
Income tax expense
24,399,003
35,332,983
5,472,382
30,576,563
70,539,794
10,925,223
Interest expense
1,727,991
4,089,714
633,416
2,738,246
7,477,925
1,158,183
Depreciation and amortization
16,339,200
21,363,445
3,308,776
32,005,845
40,437,845
6,263,025
Losses from investment in equity securities
-
-
-
55,174,918
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)
77,268,960
111,236,296
17,228,308
114,213,988
175,216,635
27,137,601
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
93,720,619
80,263,533
12,431,238
79,585,597
146,288,250
22,657,165
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
779,513
843,954
130,712
13,212,085
11,134,872
1,724,572
Gains from investment in equity securities (net
31,900,937
12,111,784
1,875,876
31,900,937
32,905,002
5,096,336
Add:
Share-based compensation
-
529,166
81,957
232,558
1,307,865
202,562
Losses from investments in equity securities (net
-
-
-
41,381,189
-
-
One-time fees and expense
11,033,914
1,708,936
-
14,707,304
2,277,871
Asset impairment/Accrued bad debt
9,501,082
-
9,501,082
4,523,574
700,612
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
4,089,529
-
-
8,089,529
-
-
Core net income(Non-GAAP)
74,630,780
78,870,874
12,215,543
93,676,933
122,787,119
19,017,303
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.72
0.77
0.12
0.91
1.19
0.18
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.72
0.77
0.12
0.91
1.19
0.18
Operational Data
2020 Q2
2021 Q2
Total hotels in operation:
4,064
4,542
Leased-and-owned hotels
35
63
Franchised hotels
4,029
4,479
Total hotel rooms in operation
296,307
328,773
Leased-and-owned hotels
4,359
7,229
Franchised hotels
291,948
321,544
Number of cities
342
358
Quarter Ended
2020 Q2
2021 Q2
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
46.5%
72.9%
Franchised hotels
63.7%
78.8%
Blended
63.4%
78.6%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
173
219
Franchised hotels
142
169
Blended
142
171
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
80
160
Franchised hotels
90
133
Blended
90
134
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
2020 Q2
2021 Q2
2020 Q2
2021 Q2
Luxury
21
28
4,388
5,821
Argyle
21
28
4,388
5,821
Mid-to-up-scale
296
423
26,682
38,704
GreenTree Eastern
118
170
12,509
18,155
Deepsleep Hotel
2
5
161
356
Gem
32
39
2,896
3,605
Gya
28
50
2,348
4,212
Vx
28
52
2,260
4,520
Ausotel
11
14
1,521
1,877
Urban Garden and others[1]
77
93
4,987
5,979
Mid-scale
2,610
2,917
212,674
231,105
GreenTree Inn
2,047
2,158
173,519
179,790
GT Alliance
316
508
24,176
35,937
GreenTree Apartment
10
15
488
1,058
Vatica
124
115
9,026
8,386
City 118 Selected and others[1]
113
121
5,465
5,934
Economy hotels
1,139
1,174
52,563
53,143
Shell
574
617
25,017
26,714
City 118 and others[1]
565
557
27,546
26,429
Total
4,066
4,542
296,307
328,773
