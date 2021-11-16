Equinom Releases Its First Global Digital Ad Campaign, "The Future of Protein"

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinom (https://www.equi-nom.com/), a leading plant-based ingredient company that leverages AI and plant breeding technology to deliver the most advanced and diverse Non-GMO plant-based proteins for the plant-based foods industries, announced today the launch of the company's first digital global ad campaign "The Future of Protein is Here" designed to be fueled by TV ads and billboards in stage two.

Created to grow consumers awareness to different alternative protein sources and to empower plant based CPG'S to embed Equinom's naturally grown next generation highly nutritious proteins, the campaign aims to highlight some of the biggest challenges faced by plant-based foods, mainly the scarcity of nutritious, clean and affordable plant-based proteins, which creates a cycle of highly processed, unsustainable, and expensive proteins.

"Due to the history of plant-based foods, whose raw materials have been bred and cultivated to feed animals (not humans) since 1940, many of the traits that are food and nutrition-related have been left out -- this includes taste, texture, smell, high protein content, water binding holding and gelation," said Gil Shalev CEO & Founder at Equinom. "Our plant-based Non GMO next gen ingredients take a revolutionary new approach. We use seed data, genetic data, biochemistry data, and functional food data to predict, out of 50M combinations, which plant varieties, we can breed to deliver the most nutritious, affordable, and sustainable ingredients for companies' products. We then grow them, and mass produce proteins extracted from them. We put our proof on the plate."

The 1:08 minute ad gives a colorful display of the different types of foods that can be made using Equinom's plant-based clean proteins, including Tacos, Spaghetti Meat Balls, Sausage Sandwich and more. Alongside this digital video, Equinom has also released a mini-cookbook with Thanksgiving holiday recipes that consumers can try now.

Co-produced by BlueWater.

Watch the ad trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_jMACHBecY

About Equinom

Equinom is a plant-based ingredient company that develops superior-quality proteins for innovative plant-based foods. Founded with a mission to bring back cultivation for human consumption, Equinom is unlocking new opportunities using the most advanced technologies to bring back the quality and genomic diversity in crops that have been lost for a century. To learn more about Equinom, please visit https://www.equi-nom.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Equinom