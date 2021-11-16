Epson Signs Gibson Engineering as Distributor in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions Epson's Range of Easy-to-Use Robot Solutions Combined with Gibson Engineering's Industry Expertise Drive Automation Across Diverse Markets

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world,1 today announced it signed Gibson Engineering, a leading solutions provider for world-class manufacturers of industrial automation products, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. Gibson Engineering has a diverse customer base in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, from life sciences and plastics manufacturers to OEM machine builders. As the sense of urgency for manufacturing projects in these industries accelerates, this new partnership offers Gibson Engineering customers access to Epson's fully stacked product lineup to simplify automation installs while meeting project time frames.

"Our team of engineers are committed to becoming the first choice and trusted partner of our customers. We help concept, develop and implement automation and robotic solutions that deliver increased productivity, competitiveness and profitability," said Joe Nolan, vice president and general manager, Gibson Engineering. "Automation continues to be in high demand, and Epson's breadth of products and commitment to robotics makes them an attractive partner to help both new and existing customers achieve their automation goals."

Gibson Engineering offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots, and integrated options. Pairing Epson's robots with Gibson Engineering's problem-solving team and exceptional customer service help solidify both companies' commitment to making automation attainable, easy, and affordable for customers.

"Epson recognizes Gibson Engineering's continued investment in supporting automation projects, making them an ideal partner for our robot solutions," said Tom Versfelt, vice president of Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. "Gibson Engineering has established themselves as a source for robotics expertise, and customers rely on them for automation needs. Together, we can provide high-precision, high-performance robotic solutions to help manufacturers from Maine to Maryland grow and succeed as a business."

About Gibson Engineering Company, Inc.

Gibson Engineering, Inc. is a leading distributor for world-class manufacturers of industrial automation products. Gibson provides products and engineered solutions to manufacturers, engineers, and innovators from Maine to Maryland. Through an extensive training curriculum and their experienced engineering and sales teams, Gibson works shoulder to shoulder to support their customers. They provide automation products and solutions that reduce risk, maximize return on investment (ROI), improve ease of use, increase profitability, and create a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

For more than 75 years, Gibson Engineering's core mission has been to solve problems from beginning to end –- to go above and beyond to help clients succeed. Talent, enthusiasm, dedication, and honest curiosity: The principles that Gibson was founded upon still apply today.

For more information, visit https://www.gibsonengineering.com.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

