Centurion Consulting Group, LLC Ranks No. 9 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Government Services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Consulting Group, a Woman-Owned Small Business national IT services consulting firm is proud to announce its No. 9 ranking on its annual Inc. 5000 list ranking the nation's fastest-growing companies for government services.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized at #9 on the Inc. 5000 list for government services and is a testament to how passionately driven our staff is to complete each client's mission," said Principal Owner, Theresa Zandi. "We are excited about the advancements and success our organization has had over the past year including appraisal at CMMI level 3 Services, award of two GSA Multiple Award Schedules, and new program and contract wins in support of EPA, HRSA, SSA, and DoD."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Centurion Consulting Group

Centurion Consulting Group, LLC, a Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Herndon, VA conveniently located near Washington D.C., is a national IT Services consulting firm servicing the public and private sector by delivering relevant solutions for our client's complex business and technology challenges. www.centurioncg.com

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

