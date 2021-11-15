Verasity partners with Axie Infinity for the FTX GalAxie Cup Professional Esports Tournament

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 Verasity , a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for esports and digital content, is partnering with the leading NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity for the FTX GalAxie Cup 2021. Verasity's competitive esports and video streaming platform, VeraEsports will be the official and exclusive broadcast and esports platform partner of the online tournament.

The online event will be exclusively streamed on galaxiecup.com and veraesports.com , both using Verasity's VeraPlayer to broadcast the event. This is the first partnership of its kind - with FTX GalAxie Cup being the first to leverage and integrate Verasity's patented blockchain technology on the official tournament site.

The FTX GalAxie Cup is the first professional Axie Infinity esports tournaments held for NFT gaming and is Axie Infinity's first foray into the world of esports. The tournament commences on the 27th November and with both public and professional guilds participating. The FTX GalAxie Cup opened for registrations last month to gamers globally, receiving an encouraging response from the community.

"This pre-season of Axie Esports with 5,000 AXS in prize money has illuminated an incredible foundation for our competitive scene. Tournament organizers around the world have been hosting amazing community events that continue to bring out the best in our community. As our community further pushes the envelope, we will be furthering our investments in building out infrastructure to support Axie Esports," Andrew Campbell, Program Lead for Esports & Content Creators at Axie Infinity

Having cemented its status as the leading blockchain-powered watch and earn platform, VeraEsports is a competitive esports and video streaming platform which offers advertisers, sponsors, and viewers an ecosystem that facilitates an easy integration with Verasity's VeraRewards system. VeraRewards is also integrated into software development kits for all other major video and streaming platforms.

The platform is creating new social and economic opportunities for video gamers, teams, viewers, tournament organizers, and brands in the global gaming industry by ensuring that processes are transparent, secure, and trustworthy. Further, Verasity is aiming to significantly increase video monetization and user engagement on video platforms, and, to accomplish that, it is offering its proprietary rewards system.

"We are excited to showcase our VeraPlayer for the FTX GalAxie Cup 2021. During this event, real-time third-party data will be fed into Verasity's patented Proof of View system. Aside from showcasing our technology, we believe that cross-collaboration of blockchain projects will be beneficial to all parties involved and we are excited for this opportunity and what may come in the future," said RJ Mark, CEO of Verasity.

In addition to granting VeraEsports exclusive broadcast rights for the FTX GalAxie Cup 2021 and facilitating the usage of the VeraPlayer for the event, the partnership will also enable viewers to earn special rewards which will only be available on the VeraEsports Rewards Store. Custom Axie Infinity NFTs (AXIES) for the event and $VRA tokens will be available for redemption, along with other exclusive items.

To watch (and earn) FTX GalAxie Cup 2021, visit galaxiecup.com or veraesports.com, starting at 13:00 GMT +8, on November 27, 2021, and November 28, 2021.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. While still in early access, Axie is ranked the #1 Ethereum game by daily, weekly, and monthly active users. It has generated over 13,000 ETH in revenue (16M+ USD) so far.

Axie Infinity currently has 9.9M+ monthly active users.

About Verasity

Verasity.io is a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for esports and digital content. Verasity is committed to delivering a better user experience for all stakeholders within the digital content space. By offering transparency, security and trust with our patented Proof of View technology, we are working to eliminate online ad fraud and NFT fraud - ultimately changing how digital advertising is done today. Within esports, Verasity promises to dominate the industry with VeraEsports , using superior blockchain technology and the best gamified viewership experience.

About FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.

To learn more about FTX, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About VeraEsports

VeraEsports is a competitive esports and video streaming platform integrated with the fiat and digital asset economies. Layered on Verasity's blockchain platform, VeraEsports will leverage its patented Proof of View technology to offer advertisers and sponsors an ecosystem free of fraud from bots and non-human views. VeraEsports is creating new social and economic opportunities for video gamers, teams, tournament organizers, viewers, and brands in the global esports industry. VeraEsports' revolutionary Watch and Earn program enables viewers to earn redeemable points just by watching their favourite tournament streams. https://veraesports.com .

