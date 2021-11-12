Ferrari Public Affairs Announces New Name and Leadership Changes

RENO, Nev., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years in business, Ferrari Public Affairs has announced the firm has changed its name to Ferrari Reeder Public Affairs. Brian Reeder became the firm's first partner in 2020 and the new name is reflective of Reeder's advancement in all aspects of company operations and the future direction of the firm.

"Brian is one of the smartest and most effective lobbyists in Nevada. He has brokered some of the biggest deals of the past several Legislative Sessions on behalf of firm clients and his knowledge and credibility have positioned him as an expert in the advocacy space," said Ferrari. "Brian's continued leadership will allow the firm to thrive."

Reeder previously served in-house with the Associated General Contractors and worked in grassroots advocacy and public relations in the Bay Area before being recruited by Ferrari in 2016. Reeder will now serve in the role of president and continue to manage the firm's lobbying operations, working alongside Ferrari in all aspects of company management.

"Our team is stronger than ever and we serve the very best clients in a variety of industries," said Reeder. "I look forward to the continued opportunity to advance client and company interests."

In addition to Reeder's new role, Senior Associate Jimmy Lau has been promoted to Vice President. Lau joined the firm in 2019 and quickly established himself as an indispensable part of the firm, demonstrating a true connection and grasp of the work and clientele. Lau, who is currently pursuing his law degree, has expertise in health care and other policy areas. In his new position, Lau will play a key role in strategic and policy planning.

ABOUT FERRARI REEDER PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Since forming the firm in 2007, Ferrari Reeder Public Affairs has developed a reputation as Nevada's "go-to" firm for publicly traded companies, large trade associations and companies seeking to advance issues in Nevada. The firm now represents a wide range of clients including the National Football League, Pfizer, Intuit, Verizon, Molson Coors, Merck, Quest Diagnostics, Gilead Sciences, DaVita, Sunrun and Nokia.

Ferrari Reeder Public Affairs is a results-driven government and public affairs firm, providing innovative local, state and federal lobbying and regulatory consulting services to its clients.

