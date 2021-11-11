Octillion Selects Cadent Aperture Platform to Enable Sales Lift Measurement from OTT & CTV Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the TV advertising technology company, today announced an expanded partnership with Octillion, the platform as a service company for local and mid-market advertisers, to measure the direct sales impact of clients' advertising based on in-store sales lift from exposed homes.

Through this partnership, Aperture Viewer Graph – Cadent's cookieless audience mapping technology is paired with Octillion's proprietary real-time attribution suite to offer Octillion clients a holistic look at the purchasing behavior of ad-exposed consumers.

"The past 18 months began a record shift from linear TV viewing to OTT/CTV. As the market continues to see explosive growth, marketers are seeking better ways to leverage these channels as well as understand how they are driving business outcomes including retail store sales, web traffic, and foot traffic," said Gabe Greenberg, Octillion CEO.

Octillion and Cadent are now enabling brands and agencies to measure true business outcomes including ROAS (return on ad spend) from their media spend. The new partnership allows marketers to measure brick and mortar sales, providing deterministic accountability and deeper insights for optimization of current and future campaigns. With this enhanced sales attribution tool, advertisers are realizing the full potential of OTT/CTV and consequently increasing their investment in this format.

Robert VanHoose, CEO of Big Sandy Superstores comments, "We have gone from zero accountable partners to over 50% – anyone that could not provide attributable media had their spend reduced or cut. Today, OTT with Octillion and Facebook are our largest spend, compared to circulars and broadcast TV just two years ago. Octillion's level of focus and detail has allowed us to reduce our overall marketing spend as a percentage of sales to almost half and we can prove it with their full suite of attribution tools."

To begin the attribution process, Octillion clients securely onboard their CRM (customer relationship management) files into Octillion's self-service FATE platform and select the campaigns they want to match against. Aperture's measurement enablement technology determines which conversions are attributed to the viewership of each of the CTV ads. Lastly, the post-campaign analysis is provided to Octillion's advertisers.

"Our partnership with Cadent allows us to provide a far more detailed sales attribution and ROAS report, demonstrating how our client's working media is driving true business outcomes," Gabe Greenberg, CEO of Octillion said. "Invariably, clients that have these additional insights, paired with our fully transparent pricing, as well as transparent reporting and fraud tools, have the confidence to make a larger investment in these and other channels in the future."

"OTT and CTV viewership continue to grow, as audiences become more and more fragmented. This means that it is becoming increasingly important for marketers to be able to demonstrate results from campaign activations," Jamie Power, Chief Data Officer and COO of Advanced TV at Cadent said. "Through the use of Aperture Platform, we can offer Octillion's clients a clearer picture of their ad conversion, minimizing wasted ad spend and strengthening the power of this impactful advertising medium."

