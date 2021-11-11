Jonathan Naranjo Joins Newfront as National Real Estate Practice Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Jonathan Naranjo on board as a Producer and SVP, National Real Estate Practice Leader. Jonathan joins Newfront from HUB International, where he has been a leader for the past seven years and most recently served as Real Estate Regional Practice Leader, SVP.

Jonathan Naranjo

"I've had the great pleasure of knowing Jonathan for many years. I have been incredibly impressed by his character, curiosity, intellect, and drive. We are delighted to have Jonathan join Newfront and immediately add to our culture while creating immense value for our Real Estate clients," said Brian Hetherington, President at Newfront. "Jonathan's leadership will enable us to expand in key industry segments while modernizing the brokerage experience."

"I'm very grateful and honored to join the Newfront Insurance team as the leader of the National Real Estate Practice," said Mr. Naranjo. "Newfront is powering the next generation of innovation and improving the client experience through proprietary technology. I am most excited to join because Newfront is a dynamic company that invests in the growth and success of its people while putting company culture first." Mr. Naranjo is based out of San Francisco, California, and serves clients throughout the Nation with a high concentration in California.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 600 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact: Alizeh Iqbal, Alizeh.Iqbal@newfront.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront Insurance