Clear Protocol Completes $2.5 Million Private Sale Round to Build DeFi Derivative Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clear protocol (Clear), a DeFi derivative platform that allows users to build customized derivative products, has raised $2.5 million from Huobi Ventures, Kronos Research, SpringWind Ventures, Double Peak Group, Markarian Capital, Gate.io Labs, VRM, Hoo Cub Fund, AC Capital, DWeb3 Capital, Foresight Ventures, AlphaCoin Fund, NFVentures, Mintable Fund, NPC DAO. Seed round investors LD Capital and StillWater Research also participated in the latest round.

Clear is a decentralized derivative protocol. The Clear SDK provides templates and tools that enable developers and traders to easily create options, notes, futures and swaps and launch marketplaces to facilitate trading of these products. Its public beta is expected by the end of 2021, and its official launch in the first quarter of 2022.

The protocol is already deployed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum testnets, and are working to deploy on Solana and Arbitrum ecosystems. Having a multi-chain presence can better serve developers and users with different priorities on decentralization, security, speed and transaction fees.

While standardized derivative offerings are already available in the DeFi sector for some time, the demand for these products is sparse. Clear is taking a unique approach to offeringDeFi derivatives. By making bespoke derivatives available, they can be better tailored to investor needs. The Clear SDK will be available to the public in the coming months and will support barrier options and structured notes at launch, followed by token returns swaps (TRS), coin default swaps (CDS) and more derivative templates.

Clear is also leading the charge on building NFT derivatives in DeFi. The barrier of entry into blue chip NFT collections is extremely high, as buying the cheapest CryptoPunks NFT can cost over $400,000. By constructing indices on top NFT collections and making them available as underlying assets for derivatives, Clear offers a gateway to efficiently gain exposure to quality NFT collections.

The Clear protocol aims to create a DeFi derivative ecosystem where Clear SDK developers from all over the world can easily launch decentralized exchanges offering unique derivative products.

Clear Website: www.cleardao.com

