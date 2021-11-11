BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMRN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin securities between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

BioMarin develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company is developing, among other product candidates, BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in a phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood phenylalanine concentration levels in patients with phenylketonuria ("PKU"). The Company's Phearless Phase 1/2 study is evaluating BMN 307 in adults with PKU.

On November 7, 2018, BioMarin shared pre-clinical data of BMN 307, which demonstrated lifetime Phe corrections in mouse models, and announced that the Company was planning to file an investigational new drug application ("IND") for BMN 307 with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in the second half of 2019. On January 13, 2020, the Company announced that the FDA granted IND status for BMN 307 for the treatment of PKU. On September 24, 2020, the Company announced that it had dosed the first human participant in the global Phearless Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307.

On September 5, 2021, BioMarin issued a press release announcing, "that the [FDA] placed a clinical hold on the BMN 307 Phearless Phase 1/2 study", which "is evaluating BMN 307, an investigational AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy, in adults with [PKU]." BioMarin advised investors that "[t]he FDA's clinical hold was based on interim safety findings from a pre-clinical, non-GLP pharmacology study."

On this news, BioMarin's stock price fell $7.14 per share, or 8.4%, to close at $77.81 per share on September 7, 2021, the next trading day.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

