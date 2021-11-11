American Veterans Group to support job placement and assistive services for Connecticut veterans Grant to WorkPlace made possible through role on state bond issue

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has provided a grant to a Connecticut non-profit organization that helps underemployed and unemployed U.S. military veterans prepare for careers while strengthening the workforce for employers.

The grant to The WorkPlace will help underwrite the cost of career development services for up to four Connecticut veterans. The grant was made possible by Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden's decision to appoint American Veterans Group as a co-manager on a bond issue earlier this year.

American Veterans Group dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm directs its philanthropy to communities where it and its clients do business. Since its founding in 2018, American Veterans Group has donated $184,000 to 22 non-profit organizations nationwide, directly impacting the lives of more than 1,300 veterans.

"The WorkPlace delivers a vital service to all citizens including military veterans who aspire to have meaningful careers," said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. "It's important to note, particularly on Veterans Day, that The WorkPlace and American Veterans Group share a common mission of helping veterans become well-educated, well-trained, and self-sufficient so they can confidently compete in today's workforce."

Based in Connecticut, The WorkPlace acts as a convener, catalyst, collaborator and advocate for workforce development throughout Connecticut and the nation.

"In honor of Veteran's Day, I want to express my gratitude by saluting all those who have served our nation," said Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden. "Given that we're home to so many military veterans, active-duty service members, defense contractors, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, initiatives to support veteran focused non-profits groups, such as this contribution from American Veterans Group, are especially meaningful to our State."

"When my Office updated our bond underwriter pool a year ago, I was proud to add several Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned bond underwriting firms including American Veterans Group," Wooden said. "In addition, I expanded our policy for allocating bond sale commissions to require at least two women-owned, minority-owned or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned firms receive a minimum designation."

American Veterans Group served as a co-manager on the State of Connecticut's nearly $1 billion general obligation bond sale in May 2021.

The WorkPlace collaborates with a wide scope of business leaders, local officials and other stakeholders to develop innovative workforce development plans that identify and address the area's employment needs and interests.

"We understand the unique challenges veterans face re-entering the workforce," said Joseph Carbone, President and CEO, The WorkPlace. "The support from American Veterans Group will help fill the job training gap by supplementing public job training funds and provide additional opportunities for veterans to obtain the skills they need to secure employment."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About The WorkPlace

The WorkPlace conducts comprehensive planning, and coordinates regional workforce development policy and programs to prepare people for careers while strengthening the workforce for employers. As a national leader in the field, The WorkPlace regularly shares ideas and best practices with lawmakers, foundations, think tanks and other workforce development organizations around the country.

