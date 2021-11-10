Tim Hall, Mental-health Sports Coach And Former Australian Rules Football Player/Coach, Signs With EKC PR Bringing mental health coaching to the forefront of all sports training practices.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR has signed mental health sports coach and Breathwork practitioner, Tim Hall of Tim Hall Branding , to its roster of clientele.

With the mental health wellbeing of prominent athletes like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles having been brought to the forefront of sports conversation this year, it has become immensely clear how vital it is for athletes to have mental health coaching alongside their physical training.

Tim Hall's mission is that all athletes stay on a healthy intellectual journey so they can live up to their fullest life and physical potential.

As one of the first coaches to bring Breathwork into sports training, Tim's unique methods focus on the mental health and stability of an athlete's mindset, rather than just their physical greatness.

"Whether it's in sports, business or life, to achieve your best, you need to be in your most powerful mindset and not let outside influences change your course," explains Tim Hall. "Most people don't reach their potential or live with fulfillment because their mindset is held back by past beliefs and never opened to growth. But years of personal development, coaching sports and understanding habits has allowed me to guide people to unlock their potential and fulfillment in life."

Presenting the greatest tools and knowledge, Tim offers multiple Breathwork Memberships , as well as "The Initiation" Programs , helping guide you toward building your best routine and momentum to balance your state of mind.

With proven results from years of experience, Tim personally works with each athlete to cater to their specific individual needs and mental wellbeing goals. The coaching is garnered to focus on breaking bad habits, increasing mental awareness, and becoming more present.

While primarily centering on athletes, Tim also coaches businesses and personal figures, assisting anyone who wants to create positive momentum in their journey and work on growing their balanced mindset and mental stability.

About Tim Hall:

Former Australian Rules Football player and coach for 13 years, Tim Hall was named the 2015 Coach of the Year in his home state. Additionally, Tim has been a business entrepreneur and investor for 12 years and is fully certified in Breathwork practice.

