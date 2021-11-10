ScienceMedia's Protocol Compliance Management Platform Hits Record-breaking Usage with Over One Million Views in Recent Clinical Trial

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Trial™, ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management platform, hit record-breaking views of more than one million in the first year of a clinical trial. This marks the highest usage of any protocol compliance management platform.

The sponsor of a 400+ site Phase 3 trial, run in over 36 countries, chose SMi Trial to yield strong site engagement by providing easy access to a central repository of vendor and study training materials. SMi Trial's proven compliance management platform assigned materials by country and by roles, while providing traceable regulatory compliance. One year into the clinical trial, site personnel accessed SMi Trial over one million times, averaging 40 views per user each month.

CEO Mark Surles speaks to the record-breaking numbers, "What's so exciting about this is that the numbers don't lie! They speak directly to the need for training and protocol compliance management throughout the life of a trial, not just at site activation—we've been hitting on this need for more than 25 years, and now we have the numbers to prove it."

The sponsor progressively launched SMi Trial in the United States, Europe, Africa, and South America, and anticipates a significant jump in usage from Asia. Surles continues, "We have translated documents into three languages and continually adjust and map materials over time to align with protocol amendments. Our trail-blazing SMi Trial team continues to amaze me for exceeding site engagement expectations."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials is a protocol compliance management platform that mitigates clinical risk and decreases trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

