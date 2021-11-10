Intercorp Financial Services announces virtual General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) today announced that, in accordance with the Company's bylaws, a virtual General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on November 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Peru Time. In the event that a quorum is not reached at this first Call, as set forth in IFS's bylaws, a second Call will take place virtually and at the same time on November 30, 2021. The main items of the meeting's agenda to be discussed are:

Distribution of extraordinary dividends out of IFS´s accumulated results. Approval of power of attorney to formalize the decisions approved by the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.

Shareholders may personally attend the General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting virtually or by proxy. Proxies must be registered with IFS, sent by email to the Company's Investor Relations Office (ir@intercorp.com.pe), at least 48 hours in advance of the currently scheduled time and date of the General Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting.

Accordingly, it is hereby evidenced that a template of valid proxy for shareholders' representation and related guidelines are available on IFS' website (www.ifs.com.pe).

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

