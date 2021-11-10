Generate Life Sciences to be acquired by CooperCompanies

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Life Sciences® announces it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by the publicly held healthcare company, CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) and become part of CooperSurgical, a recognized global leader in women's health and fertility solutions.

Between Life and Science is Opportunity (PRNewsfoto/Generate Life Sciences)

For over 40 years Generate has been helping to grow and protect healthy families by providing reproductive, newborn stem cell (umbilical cord blood and tissue) and related genetic services. Bringing together Generate and Cooper will enable additional growth given CooperSurgical's established network in over 100 countries, providing greater access to Generate's innovative science that promotes family wellness.

"Generate helps families around the world benefit from its industry-leading services that support clients throughout their reproductive journey, from pre-conception through post-birth," said Generate CEO, Richard Jennings. "Over the past several years, our company has transformed into a global life sciences organization supporting clients looking to build and protect their families. Our affiliation with GI Partners was the catalyst to accelerate the growth of the company."

Generate's suite of products and services complements the current offerings of CooperSurgical in both fertility solutions and labor & delivery. The combined business will provide fertility clinics and healthcare providers with additional options to support their patients during their assisted reproductive technology treatment and beyond.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, with closing expected to occur in Cooper's Fiscal first quarter.

About Generate Life Sciences

Generate Life Sciences® ("Generate") is a life sciences company helping to grow and protect families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. The Company serves families from preconception to post-birth. Its brands — CBR® (Cord Blood Registry®), California Cryobank™, Donor Egg Bank USA™, NW Cryobank™, ReadyGen™, Kitazato USA™, and Donor Application™ — are pioneering leaders that have helped nearly one million families. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Generate operates facilities in Tucson, New York, Boston, Palo Alto, and Rockville, MD. For more information, please visit www.generate.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

Contact: Azeem Zeekrya, azeem.zeekrya@hdmz.com

