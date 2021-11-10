Blake Lively's Betty Buzz Launches In British Airways' US Lounges

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty Buzz, a range of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers, is excited to announce today that it will be rolling out across British Airways' US lounges starting with JFK International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

Betty Buzz

Launched in September by Blake Lively, Betty Buzz is a range of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers made with clean ingredients like real juice and no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Ideal for serving with spirits or tasty enough to be enjoyed on their own.

Blake Lively, Betty Buzz Founder said "Team Betty Buzz and I couldn't be more excited to partner with Sean Doyle and the entire British Airways crew to bring Betty Buzz to all British Airways lounges in the US. British Airways is a brand who's earned great respect for their standards of quality and experience. Betty Buzz shares the same values, while also bringing a bit of new life and energy. I appreciate Sean and the British Airways team for championing a female founded business in such a meaningful way. Can't wait to fly with you all."

Sean Doyle, British Airways' Chairman and CEO said "As the US lifts its travel restrictions after 19 months of separation, we are already seeing the benefits of doing face-to-face business. Following the successful introduction of Betty Buzz in our JFK lounge, we will be rolling it out across all our US lounges.

As more of our lounges re-open, we continue to excite our returning customers with exclusive partnerships like Betty Buzz."

#BettyBuzz

#YourCocktailsBetterHalf

#BritishAirways

#BritsAreBack

#BackTogether

About BettyBuzz

Betty Buzz is a refreshing, non-alcoholic, lower calorie mixer made with only clean ingredients that can be mixed with your favorite spirits but tasty enough to fly solo. Betty Buzz comes in five delicious flavors – Tonic Water, Sparking Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer. The entire range is certified non-GMO.

Website: www.bettybuzz.com / Instagram: @BettyBuzz

Blake Lively at Empire State Building to celebrate the return of UK travelers to New York City hosted by British Airways, NYC & Company, and the British Consulate.

British Airways

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betty Buzz