Heartland Votes

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At Deutsche Bank's Virtual Industrials Conference

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)
Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-deutsche-banks-virtual-industrials-conference-301420481.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.