Cymbiotika Launches Zinc Complex Supplement for Optimum Health

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the addition of Zinc Complex to its product line. A first-of-its-kind blend, Zinc Complex contains copper and selenium - essential elements in providing superior nutrient absorption and utilization - as well as three forms of zinc for improved immune system, nervous system, and metabolism functions.

Cymbiotika's new Zinc Complex Supplement

As zinc cannot be produced within the body, supplementation is necessary to mitigate deficiency symptoms such as hair loss, lack of alertness, and a reduced sense of taste and smell. With Zinc Complex's unique formula blend, Cymbiotika provides consumers with a holistic, nutrient-rich alternative to chemically prepared supplements.

"Zinc is an essential trace mineral required for optimum health. It is responsible for multiple metabolic processes including cellular function, sexual development, reproductive function, cognitive function, and immune system function," said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. "It is also an essential component of many enzymes involved in the metabolism of proteins and nucleic acids."

The clinically-backed tri-blend of zinc forms found in this new supplement – Zinc Picolinate, OptiZinc ® and Sucrosomial Zinc – work together to provide the body with the tools it needs to fight illnesses and maintain a healthy metabolism. Combined with SelenoExcell Selenium, Copper Sebacate, and Copper Gluconate, the nutrients in Zinc Complex work synergistically to balance absorption of nutrients and fill nutritional gaps in our modern-day diet.

"Not all zinc supplements are equal. In fact, most zinc supplements sold on the market are not readily absorbed or well tolerated," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "Cymbiotika is confident that our new mineral complex is the most advanced zinc, copper, selenium formula to date. We've made it our mission to empower people to reclaim their health and couldn't be more excited for our customers to experience the benefits of this revolutionary product."

Zinc Complex retails for $32 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Take one capsule daily, with food for optimal results. Combine with Cymbiotika Synergy Vitamin C and Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10 to boost immunity, promote mental clarity, and increase energy levels.

Cymbiotika formulates products with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

Cymbiotika

SOURCE Cymbiotika