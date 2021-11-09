15 Outstanding Panels of Exceptional Investors & Entrepreneurs Look Back To Look Forward At Linqto's Global Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto's Global Investor Conference kicks off on December 7th; a one-day knowledge sharing event for accredited investors to gather and discuss future tech and investments

Linqto (PRNewsfoto/Linqto)

Attendees should expect a bumper day of panels as the conference virtually travels around the world demystifying trends and cutting through the noise by gathering insights from the brightest minds and the most influential investors. Speakers, to name a few, include Greg Kidd, CEO & cofounder of GlobalID, JP Thierot, CEO of Uphold, James Vallee, Managing Director of Valhil Capital, James Row, Managing Partner of Entoro, Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor of Hashkey, Entiënne vantKruys, Managing Partner of digital asset fund TRGC and Talha-Khan Aquil, Managing Partner of Auris Capital.

December GIC's theme is to reflect on our recent past in order to peer into the future. The last two years has seen the world suffer a great hiatus in the hands of COVID 19. It transformed every aspect of the world and has called for dramatic shifts in all arenas but predominantly our relationship with technology. No one could have predicted this year – we've literally moved into digital spheres; from NFT mania to metaverse landgrabs. It's clear that in some arenas, crisis can be a catalyst.

As 2022 looms we must evolve, build back better, because the future is coming fast as the tempo of technology-driven change is accelerating. There will continue to be unexpected disruptive innovations – we must therefore peer into the future by glancing back at the past. The panels will discuss trends birthed from our recent past to confront and pre-empt the 'future shock' ahead, so that we might efficiently attain enough vision to make informed investment decisions.

Register Here: https://bit.ly/3bzhXRq

Highlights:

15+ Panels

50+ Industry Experts

2,000+ Registrations

North America , South America , Europe , Middle East , and APAC regions

North America & Europe

Pacific Standard Time Zone

December 7: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Australia & Asia-Pacific

Australian Eastern Standard Time Zone

December 8: 1:00 AM to 11:00 AM

About Linqto:

Linqto - Private Investing Made Simple

Linqto democratizes access to private markets; we provide liquidity for private securities markets, allowing founders, VCs and accredited investors to access early returns in the world's top unicorns. Register on the Linqto website. Download our free app on your Apple or Android device.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linqto