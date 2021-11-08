Energy Harbor Completes Successful United Way Campaign

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor announced today it raised $500,000 during its 2022 United Way Annual Campaign. The employee contributions and matching corporate funds will be distributed to United Way organizations in eight Energy Harbor communities as well as other charitable organizations designated by employees.

John Judge, Energy Harbor's chief executive officer, said, "Energy Harbor continues to develop and support local efforts to improve the economic vitality and enhance the safety and security of the communities we serve." Judge added, "Our United Way partners are on the front lines meeting the most basic of needs, and we intend to do all that we can to be good neighbors to those who live and work around us."

"Support from organizations like Energy Harbor are vital to achieving United Way of Summit & Medina's Bold Goals," said Jim Mullen, president and CEO of United Way of Summit & Medina. "Our community depends on United Way programs like 211 and Housing Services that directly improve the quality of life for those we serve. We're grateful for each employee at Energy Harbor, and—by working together—we can continue to invest in the resiliency of our community."

"Our support of United Way is just one aspect of our commitment to our communities," said Jason Petrik, Energy Harbor's chief financial officer. Earlier this year Energy Harbor employees donated over $100,000 to local food banks as part of their Harvest for Hunger campaign. Petrik added, "We have also provided over $100,000 in grants and support to fourteen other deserving organizations serving our local communities, including sponsoring the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Holiday dinners for our next-door neighbors, the Haven of Rest Ministries."

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

