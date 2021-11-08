Bally's Corporation Awarded Online Sports Betting License In New York

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has been awarded one of nine licenses to conduct online sports betting in the State of New York. With New York's major professional sports franchises consisting of some of the most storied teams in all of sports, as well as a diverse base of devoted sports fans, this license provides Bally's with significant opportunities to showcase its best-in-class sports betting platform and augment its player database.

Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's Corporation's Board of Directors, said, "Bally's is pleased to have been awarded an online sports betting license from the State of New York -- the most populous state to enable OSB -- and would like to thank the New York State Gaming Commission for including Bally's in this exciting endeavor. This license advances our overall market footprint and marks the latest milestone on our journey towards becoming the leading omni-channel gaming provider in the U.S. Above all, we look forward to providing New York's devoted fan base with engaging, best-in-class, sports betting experiences."

The announcement marks Bally's entry into the attractive New York gaming market, expanding the Company's national presence into 16 states once all pending acquisitions are completed, including AZ, CO, DE, IL, IA, IN, KS, LA, MO, MS, NJ, NY, NV, PA, RI, and VA. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

