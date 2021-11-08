ATI Physical Therapy Expands to Growing Houston Market with Acquisition of Hope Rehab Katy in Katy, TX

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. and HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that the company has acquired Hope Rehab Katy in Katy, TX, which extends its footprint into the Houston market. The addition of Hope Rehab Katy's two-clinic practice strengthens ATI's Texas portfolio and builds on existing clinics in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, marking an important expansion into one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in the U.S.

Hope Rehab Katy has provided independent care for the Katy area since 2003. The practice started out with two employees, owners Barb and Tom Boyett, and quickly grew to employ over 30 people (including 17 therapists) today.

"Adding Hope Rehab Katy's locations are the perfect complement to our growing Texas footprint for physical therapy and preventative services," said Katelyn Smith, Texas District Director with ATI. "Hope Rehab Katy brings the highest level of patient-centered care, a wide range of specialties and services, and a mission that mirrors ATI's. Together, we will build upon their track record of excellent care through opportunities for additional growth and extended services so we can change more lives in the communities we serve."

The new ATI Katy clinics are located at:

"When we first considered selling our practice, a primary consideration for us was that our employees would be better off with the new company than they were with us," said Barb Boyett, co-owner of Hope Rehab Katy. "From our very first meetings with ATI, we quickly discovered that they demonstrated the values and culture that we were looking for. Through the entire process, we saw this critical alignment and we are both very confident that we made the correct decision to join ATI."

ATI Chief Operating Officer Ray Wahl added, "ATI prides itself on our commitment to making a difference in the lives of our employees and all the patients we care for. Barb and Tom Boyett have demonstrated that same commitment for the better part of two decades. We're thrilled at the opportunity this addition represents — not only as an expansion of ATI's business but expanding in a way that is seamless with our mission."

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our 884 clinics (and 22 clinics under management service agreements) across the U.S. as of April 30, 2021. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

