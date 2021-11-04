ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercare Holdings, Inc., a leader in claims administration, managed care services, and risk management solutions, has been selected as US Captive Review's 2021 "Claims Handler of the Year."

Intercare Awarded US Captive Review's "Claims Handler of the Year"

"Intercare is extremely grateful to US Captive Review and the 2021 judges for recognizing our continued work and success - which are a direct result of the true partnerships we've forged," notes Amy Evans, Executive Vice President of Liability at Intercare, "we are fortunate to collaborate with a host of amazing clients and service partners."

US Captive Review rewards providers of captive insurance products and services who have outperformed their competitors and demonstrated the highest levels of excellence. Subrogation, loss, and claim adjustment services were of particular focus to the judges. Growth and retention of clients were also considered by the panel when evaluating finalists for 2021.

"Claims Handler of the Year" exemplifies high-quality service to both claimants and clients. Intercare's personalized commitment to clients' financial stability, organizational strength, and their business partners and customers are what elevates them above the competition. Intercare's "Extraordinary People, Extraordinary Results" pledge is evidenced in its continued success in the industry and 91% overall customer satisfaction rating.

Intercare Holdings, Inc. is a privately-held company with offices nationwide, specializing in providing best-in-class Workers' Compensation and Liability Claims Administration, Managed Care Services, and Risk Management Solutions. For more information, please visit: www.intercareins.com

