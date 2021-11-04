Heartland Votes

42 North Dental Celebrates Award-Winning Dentists

39 Supported Doctors won "Top Dentist" awards in 2021
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations are in order for the 39 dentists of 42 North Dental who won "Top Dentist" awards in 2021! Awarded by Boston Magazine, Connecticut Magazine, New Hampshire Magazine, and Westchester Magazine, this recognition is voted on by peer-dentists in each voting area and vetted by an expert panel. In total, since the program's inception, 42 North Dental has had more "Top Dentist" wins than any other dental practice in the coverage area.

"I'm proud of the winning dentists, their teams, and colleagues across the organization." says Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical Officer at 42 North Dental. He continues "To have fellow dentists in our region vote for our dentists as 'Top Dentists' is compelling evidence that we set the bar for quality patient care in our respective markets."

Clinicians at 42 North Dental are aided by 360-degree support in all areas from clinical to administrative services. Peer review groups, formalized mentoring, ongoing free CE courses, and study clubs help doctors and their teams connect and collaborate across the provider community.  Additionally, administrative support extends throughout the practices from IT to recruiting, allowing clinicians to fully focus on providing the highest quality dental care and patient experience.

Dr. Scialabba continues, "A sincere congratulations and thank you to every team member at 42 North Dental. Your commitment to patients and your dedication to quality care is greatly valued."

See below for a complete list of winners.

Boston Magazine


Craig M. Allen

Allen Dental Associates

Lauren E. Handwerk

Lyle E. Smith

Erin Marie Hersey

Dynamic Dental

Marisa B. Reason

Andrew Henry Mancini

Gentle Dental

Fan Yang

Ibrahim Lakkis

Jose Oscar Colon

Kirill Klimashov

Madison A. Lemmo

Natalia K. Hoffmann

Saishree Amin

Catherine J. Moshirfar

Great Hill Dental Partners

Lawrence E Goodman

Maryanne Knasas Irwin

Omar Salem

Qian Yang

David A. Goldberg

Newbury Dental Associates

Jonathan D. Millen

Shadi Daher

Ronen Krausz

The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics

Derek Lik-Szun Leung

Wellesley Dental Group

Ejaz Ali

Femina E. Ali

Mohammad H. Barra

David Lustbader

South Shore Oral Surgery

Michael Shemkus

Michael Gu

Paul Wilson



Connecticut Magazine


Steven Meltzer

Family Dental Practice of Bloomfield

Ian Gibbs

Family Dental Practice of Newington

Manuel Sato

Four Town Dental

James Pucci

New Haven Dental Group

Lindsay Gadzik

Southern CT Dental Group



New Hampshire Magazine


Joshua Howard

JD Howard Dental



Westchester Magazine


John Browne

Brown, Goetz, Miraglia

Eugene Goetz

Brown, Goetz, Miraglia

Ben Miraglia

Brown, Goetz, Miraglia

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest supporting 38 practice brands in 105 locations. Committed to eliminating barriers to quality patient care by providing administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the practice to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as unmatched administrative support. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

