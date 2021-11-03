LookinLA Amplifies B2B Marketing with Terminus Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies struggling with marketing outcomes can stop throwing spaghetti at the wall, and random targets, by deploying more effective marketing backed by the strategic, data-driven and highly-specified approach of account-based marketing (ABM). ABM narrows marketing to individuals most likely to convert by finely-tuning targeting on better-identified customers. As a result conversion and revenues skyrocket.

LookinLA , one of California's fastest-growing marketing firms, announced Wednesday they are partnering with Terminus , the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel ABM. Terminus helps marketers drive exceptional experiences by connecting the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available.

"LookinLA's partnership with Terminus provides our clients unparalleled data and technology, amplifying our partnerships with Forrester and Sendoso ," said LookinLA co-founder and CEO Ali Payani. "Account-based marketing provides a strong foundation through research, high-quality leads and shortened sales cycles to significantly increase conversion rates. The synergy we are achieving will pay dividends for our clients."

Terminus has more than 70 ad networks at their disposal. Terminus opens up access to marketing channels that generate conversions through ads, chat, web personalization and email, providing the most complete marketing-centric attribution, reporting and analytics.

"LookinLA's partnerships with leading companies in research and account-based marketing expand customer acquisition, fast-track the sales process and enhance ROI," added Payani.

Targeted display and social ads create 225% more opportunities and 70% more page views. Retargeted ads boost click-through-rates ten times. Website personalization increases time spent on the site 300% and live chat increases conversion rates 40%. According to a study commissioned by Terminus and conducted by Forrester Consulting, Terminus customers saw a 40% drop in acquisition costs and 313% return on investment.

LookinLA also partners with Forrester , a leading global market research company, which named Terminus a leader in their New Wave™ of ABM Platforms, citing their superlative advertising and analytics capabilities.

LookinLA is a Los Angeles-based team of award-winning digital marketing experts that create comprehensive, customer-centric strategies to turn great businesses into industry authorities. The firm's Elotive framework offers strategy and planning for companies looking to transform their marketing and align sales and execution for a wide range of clients across industries.

