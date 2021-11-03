Idemia's VISA and Mastercard certifications fully validate the core components of Zwipe Pay ONE

OSLO, NORWAY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zwipe's technology partner, Idemia, has announced that it has obtained full certification from both VISA and Mastercard for its F.CODE biometric payment card.

These certifications (Letters of Approval) represent full validation of the core components in our disruptive technology platform, Zwipe Pay ONE, notably the shared single silicon biometric secure element, where Idemia and Zwipe have co-invested since Q4 2019, and the IDX3405 fingerprint sensor from Idex Biometrics.

This paves the way for subsequent successful certification of Zwipe Pay ONE enabled biometric payment cards for Zwipe's customers, as Zwipe is working towards completion of its Zwipe Pay ONE platform. Zwipe Pay ONE includes Zwipe's ISO Module integrating the now fully certified single silicon biometric secure element, as well as Zwipe's passive inlay. Zwipe's customers can also purchase the fully validated Idex Biometrics fingerprint sensor, IDX3405, from Zwipe. The timing for certification of Zwipe's card manufacturing customers will be subject to the planning and execution of the certification by each customer.

