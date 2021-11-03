Hill Physicians Medical Group Honored as a Top Performer by the Integrated Healthcare Association Receives 2021 Excellence in Healthcare Award for Top Marks on Quality, Patient Experience and Cost

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group ("Hill Physicians"), California's largest independent physician association with more than 5,000 primary care and specialty physicians, was one of just a few provider organizations statewide to receive the 2021 Excellence in Healthcare Award from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) for the Sacramento and Bay regions for top performance on clinical quality, patient experience, and cost measures.

Hill Physicians Medical Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hill Physicians Medical Group)

A key component of IHA's statewide Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Program, the Excellence in Healthcare Award recognizes provider organizations that perform in the top 50 percent in all three major AMP areas: clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care.

Of the nearly 200 provider organizations statewide participating in the AMP Program, only 21 attained Excellence in Healthcare Award performance standards for 2021, based on AMP results for measurement year 2020. The award was presented on Nov. 3 at IHA's Annual Stakeholder Conference.

"We are honored to be recognized by the IHA for this prestigious award," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our providers and our staff who provide high-quality healthcare to our community."

IHA President and CEO Jeff Rideout, MD commended the top performers, saying, "IHA is proud to recognize provider organizations that are truly leading the way to high-quality, affordable, patient-centered care."

